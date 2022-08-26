Revenue up for Napa fair's return; Junior Livestock Auction sets record

This month’s return of the Napa Town & Country Fair from the disruptions of the pandemic drew tens of thousands of visitors – and raised more money across the board than the last complete fair three years ago. And the Napa fair’s showcase attraction, the Junior Livestock Auction, raised the most money in its history.

Combined revenue from tickets, parking, carnival rides and food sales exceeded $1.44 million for the 2022 fair during its four-day run at the Napa Valley Expo, according to statistics released this week by the state-run fairground on Third Street. That figure was up from the more than $1.03 million generated by the 2019 edition of the Town & Country Fair, which ran for five days before the Expo shortened the schedule this year.

Meanwhile, the Junior Livestock Auction – which was rejoined to the Napa fair this year after being presented separately for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic – grossed a record $1,892,400 for children and teenagers raising farm animals under 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs, up from $1,449,121 in 2021 and $1,507,016 in 2019. The increase came about as more animal lots sold, with 328 compared to 234 last July.

Revenue from the Aug. 13 auction also more than tripled the total from the 2020 event, which took place amid strict social distancing rules in California and consisted of online bidding and drive-through animal pickups at an otherwise empty Expo.

The Napa fair, which ran Aug. 11-14, restored the traditional combination of carnival attractions and live music with the Junior Livestock Auction. After COVID-19’s arrival caused an abrupt shutdown of spectator events in 2020, the Expo canceled that summer’s fair, then in 2021 hosted a separate auction and a reduced-attendance carnival due to state and county crowd size caps.

This year’s fair attracted 42,105 visitors compared to the 46,622 spectators at the 2019 event, but produced higher average attendance over its shorter four-day slate, about 10,526 per day.

Despite the shortened schedule, the Expo raised its fair admissions revenue by 14% from 2019 levels, to $328,641. Parking revenue also went up 13% to $53,700.

Earnings from carnival rides and food sales saw much larger gains from three years earlier, as carnival revenue jumped 47% to $588,381 and concessions 61% to $475,768. While the cancellation of fairs and other mass events starting in 2020 drove some food vendors out of the industry, the Expo had only one less seller at this year’s fair than the 15 on hand in 2019 – easing a concern the Expo’s CEO, Corey Oakley, had expressed before the fair about attracting enough high-volume vendors able to feed thousands of people a day.

“The point of the comparison is to show that four days instead of five is not a problem,” he said Wednesday of the 2022 fair’s performance.