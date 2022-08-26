 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Revenue up for Napa fair's return; Junior Livestock Auction sets record

  • 0

This month’s return of the Napa Town & Country Fair from the disruptions of the pandemic drew tens of thousands of visitors – and raised more money across the board than the last complete fair three years ago. And the Napa fair’s showcase attraction, the Junior Livestock Auction, raised the most money in its history.

Combined revenue from tickets, parking, carnival rides and food sales exceeded $1.44 million for the 2022 fair during its four-day run at the Napa Valley Expo, according to statistics released this week by the state-run fairground on Third Street. That figure was up from the more than $1.03 million generated by the 2019 edition of the Town & Country Fair, which ran for five days before the Expo shortened the schedule this year.

Meanwhile, the Junior Livestock Auction – which was rejoined to the Napa fair this year after being presented separately for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic – grossed a record $1,892,400 for children and teenagers raising farm animals under 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs, up from $1,449,121 in 2021 and $1,507,016 in 2019. The increase came about as more animal lots sold, with 328 compared to 234 last July.

People are also reading…

Revenue from the Aug. 13 auction also more than tripled the total from the 2020 event, which took place amid strict social distancing rules in California and consisted of online bidding and drive-through animal pickups at an otherwise empty Expo.

The Napa fair, which ran Aug. 11-14, restored the traditional combination of carnival attractions and live music with the Junior Livestock Auction. After COVID-19’s arrival caused an abrupt shutdown of spectator events in 2020, the Expo canceled that summer’s fair, then in 2021 hosted a separate auction and a reduced-attendance carnival due to state and county crowd size caps.

This year’s fair attracted 42,105 visitors compared to the 46,622 spectators at the 2019 event, but produced higher average attendance over its shorter four-day slate, about 10,526 per day.

Despite the shortened schedule, the Expo raised its fair admissions revenue by 14% from 2019 levels, to $328,641. Parking revenue also went up 13% to $53,700.

Earnings from carnival rides and food sales saw much larger gains from three years earlier, as carnival revenue jumped 47% to $588,381 and concessions 61% to $475,768. While the cancellation of fairs and other mass events starting in 2020 drove some food vendors out of the industry, the Expo had only one less seller at this year’s fair than the 15 on hand in 2019 – easing a concern the Expo’s CEO, Corey Oakley, had expressed before the fair about attracting enough high-volume vendors able to feed thousands of people a day.

“The point of the comparison is to show that four days instead of five is not a problem,” he said Wednesday of the 2022 fair’s performance.

Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week

Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.

Napa kids head back to school for 2022-2023 academic year
Local News
alert featured

Napa kids head back to school for 2022-2023 academic year

  • Jennifer Huffman
  • Updated
  • 0

It's the first day of school for Napa Valley Unified students, and McPherson elementary school kids are ready to go. 

Napa City Council approves cactus-inspired roundabout art
Local News
alert top story

Napa City Council approves cactus-inspired roundabout art

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

The Napa City Council voted 4-1 to approve the cactus-inspired public art sculpture "Circulation," set to go near the city's triad of downtown roundabouts, on Tuesday. 

Jason Alexander, briefly Britney Spears’ first husband, jailed on Napa County warrant
Crime and Courts

Jason Alexander, briefly Britney Spears’ first husband, jailed on Napa County warrant

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

Jason Alexander, who was once married to Britney Spears for 55 hours, has been jailed in Napa County on warrant charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Youths' hard work pays off at Napa livestock auction
Local News
alert top story

Youths' hard work pays off at Napa livestock auction

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Steers, swine, goats and lambs could all be had for a price at the Napa Junior Livestock Auction.

Napa Valley College to break ground on 588-bed student housing complex this month
Local News
top story

Napa Valley College to break ground on 588-bed student housing complex this month

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

Construction is starting on a 588-bed student housing complex at Napa Valley College this month. It's set to open in Fall 2024, and will provide affordable and below market-rate housing to students. 

Fire department ladder truck helps people off stuck ride at Napa Town & Country Fair
Local News

Fire department ladder truck helps people off stuck ride at Napa Town & Country Fair

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

Twelve people at the Napa fair needed an assist from a ladder truck to get off a carnival ride that broke down Saturday night, according to Napa Fire.

Owners of flood-prone Napa site want to build a high-end campground there
Local News
alert top story

Owners of flood-prone Napa site want to build a high-end campground there

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

A four-home subdivision has previously been approved for a 12.5-acre vacant parcel along Milliken Creek, but the owner of the parcel is now proposing a campground there to have the project pencil out. 

OLE Health plans to merge with CommuniCare Health Centers to cover three counties
Local News
top story breaking

OLE Health plans to merge with CommuniCare Health Centers to cover three counties

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa's OLE Health plans to merge with the similar, Davis-based CommuniCare Health Centers, creating an entity to cover 71,000 patients in three counties.

Calistoga Tribune to cease publication; Yountville Sun for sale
Local News
alert top story

Calistoga Tribune to cease publication; Yountville Sun for sale

  • Edward Booth Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

The Calistoga Tribune, the only remaining newspaper that solely serves Calistoga, will cease publication, likely at the end of next month, according to a Thursday report from the Yountville Sun.

Meadowood Napa Valley shows resort rebuild plans
Local News
alert top story

Meadowood Napa Valley shows resort rebuild plans

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Meadwood Napa Valley showed the county plans to rebuild the resort sections damaged by the Glass Fire.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers may have discovered the first habitable exoplanet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News