Review the Community Action Plan

The Napa Valley Food Bank

 J.L. Sousa, Register

Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) will host a review of the Community Action Plan for Napa Valley on Sept. 3, at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

Go to canv.org, click the "About Us" tab and then click on "Agency Documents" to read the two-year plan for CANV to deliver services to those in need.

Programs operated by CANV are The Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and CANV Kids.

CANV is seeking public input "and a positive exchange of ideas," said Drene Johnson, executive director. 

