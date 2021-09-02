Review the Community Action Plan

Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) has rescheduled its review of the Community Action Plan for Napa Valley. The new meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

Programs operated by CANV are The Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, and CANV Kids.

CANV is seeking public input "and a positive exchange of ideas," said Drene Johnson, executive director.

Go to canv.org, click the "About Us" tab and then click on "Agency Documents" to read the two-year plan for CANV to deliver services to those in need.