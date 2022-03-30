Revived Napa Police traffic unit to host expos

Napa Police will mark the revival of its traffic safety unit with a pair of community events.

Traffic expos will take place in the city parking lot at Coombs and Pearl streets, according to Napa Police Sgt. Aaron Medina, head of the traffic unit. The first will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and the second from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The events follow Napa Police’s reactivation of its traffic enforcement team, whose members were reassigned in 2020 due to staff shortages and which remained on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Medina. The unit has since returned to duty with a sergeant and two officers, compared to three previously.

Police officers will be present at both expos to answer questions and demonstrate safety equipment, including radar and laser speed detectors. Other hosts will include members of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, Slow Down Napa, and the Flock Safety camera company. Organizers also will offer three dashboard cameras as raffle prizes.

For more information, contact Medina at amedina@cityofnapa.org or the Napa Police traffic line at 707-258-7889.