ST. HELENA — Twenty years ago, Rianda House was a house. Fifteen years ago, it was a modest senior center offering coffee and the morning paper.

Today it’s a full-service senior center offering dozens of programs to hundreds of Upvalley residents.

During the run-up to Rianda’s 15th anniversary open house on May 20, the center’s leaders reflected on its changing role in the Upvalley, its perseverance during the pandemic, and its future.

Board member Gene Armstead, who was also the center’s first executive director in 2008, recalled those early days of “coffee and a newspaper.”

“My job was to unlock the door in the morning and make coffee. That was it,” he said. “I marvel at how far we’ve come.”

Today Rianda House offers as many as six activities per day: strength training, Readers’ Theatre, Gents & A Cuppa Joe, Ladies & A Cuppa Tea, canasta, mah-jongg, bridge, knitting, music appreciation, dementia caregiver support, etc.

The hottest new program is country line dancing at the Magnolia Room around the corner at Oak and Pine, which Rianda House rents on Wednesdays and Fridays. The staff also rents office space on the first floor of the Baldwin Building next to Rianda House, freeing up space in the main building for events.

Organizers are proud of Rianda House being a place where seniors are mentally and physically active. Drop by on a random day and you might find music fans talking about the San Francisco Opera’s latest production, Francophiles brushing up on their French, fitness buffs doing Zumba, or retired executives with master’s degrees chatting about the latest trends in economics and international relations.

“We have a variety of programs that addresses the variety of needs of local seniors,” board member Carroll Cotten said.

That expansion in programming puts Rianda House in a position to handle an explosion in the senior population, with the youngest baby boomers just now entering their 60s.

History

Rianda House began as Rianda’s house — simply a house belonging to St. Helena real estate agent Jean Rianda, who died in 2003. In her will she directed that the house be converted to a senior center. Rianda’s close friend, former Mayor Greta Ericson, founded the organization’s first board of directors.

They went from bank to bank looking for a construction loan until First Republic Bank — which collapsed May 1 — stepped up with a $690,000 loan that became a mortgage once construction was complete.

Rianda House leaders were able to pay off the loan in only seven years. After May 2015, the money that had been going toward mortgage payments was now freed up for staffing and programming, which fueled the center’s growth in the late 2010s.

Rianda organizers take pride in how the center navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, providing virtual services at a time when some senior centers went on hiatus.

“We never closed. Ever,” Working said.

The pandemic was the first indicator that Rianda House could navigate uncharted territory. The next came with the May 2022 retirement of Julie Spencer, who’d served as executive director since October 2008 and had played a crucial role in shaping its identity.

The board tapped Maury Robertson to fill her role and hired new staff members. There are now three full-time and one part-time staff.

Robertson said he’d expected to spend 2023 getting the new staff settled in before expanding services in 2024, “but the expansion is already starting.”

Serving the Upvalley

The center now offers six activities in Calistoga. That reflects Rianda’s long-term mission to serve the entire Upvalley, not just St. Helena — although organizers admit they still need to work on reaching seniors in remote areas like Angwin and Berryessa Estates.

“We’re starting to think of Rianda House not just as a place where people come for activities,” Robertson said. “It will remain that, but our dream is for it to be a provider of senior activities for the whole Upvalley.”

The question is how to reach seniors — both inside and outside St. Helena — who aren’t being served, either because they can’t leave home or they can’t find a ride. The board has decided this isn’t the time to expand Rianda’s physical plant, but rather to “take Rianda House to them,” as board president Peter Working put it.

“That involves a different way of thinking, a different focus in terms of where staff and volunteers spend their time, and finding ways to coordinate and pay for that,” Working said. “It’s still cheaper than buying new space, and it gives us more flexibility.”

That means putting on events at places like Calistoga’s senior parks and the the city's Brannan Center.

It also means building on Rianda’s virtual offerings, which didn’t entirely go away even as in-person programming resumed after the pandemic. Working and other board members see virtual programming as a way to keep seniors who prefer to stay home socially engaged and mentally active — as long as they have some help setting up the technology.

“We’d love to be able to get to people in their houses, but we don’t have the resources right now,” Working said. “We are working on a program for that though.”

Another challenge is to provide those services without detracting from Rianda House’s on-site offerings.

“At our last planning session we talked about doing the things we do really well in St. Helena before we expand too far afield without the resources to back that up,” said board member Bonnie Thoreen.

Meeting goals

Cotten said Robertson has helped the board “focus on our primary goals and how we can track our progress.”

One of those goals is to have 1,000 “engagements” — contacts with people — every month. Engagements have already topped 800 and are steadily rising.

Some of those engagements are the same people attending multiple events, so Robertson estimates there are about 300 different people using Rianda’s services every month and about 1,200 every year.

“We want those numbers to go up,” Working said.

Another goal is to provide a place where seniors can bring their gifts and talents, not just their needs. That goal is harder to quantify but easy to perceive, especially for those who’ve ever visited a senior center that feels depressing and moribund.

“I want to see a culture shift in how people think about aging,” Robertson said. “We need to think of our older years as something rich and meaningful — something to be savored.”

Cotten said to expect “increased numbers and more creative programming” over the next year. Robertson says to expect evening programs too, instead of Rianda House’s typical 5 p.m. closing time.

Rianda House receives annual grants from the city of St. Helena but mostly relies on private donations. To learn more about the center’s programs and how to donate, go to riandahouse.org.

The center is also looking for new volunteers and board members. For more information, call 707-963-8555 or drop by Rianda House, 1475 Main St.

