Richmond police chief put on leave after accusation by family member

Meanwhile, police in Vallejo are investigating an incident involving French and her husband at Goldman's mother's home. And Oakland's internal affairs department has launched an investigation after Williams tipped off Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong about the incident.

Court records and interviews with authorities give differing accounts of the incidents involving the Frenchs, their family member, and Goldman. In a restraining order request, the family member claims that during an altercation at their home on Sep. 21, Bisa and Lee French used "police holds" to pin the family member down during an argument, and made repeated death threats against her and Goldman.

"I am worried (Bisa and Lee French) will go through with the killings," the family member wrote in her restraining order request. She added that the Frenchs both repeatedly threatened to kill Goldman and members of his family, and that she felt she "would not leave their house alive" if she didn't comply with their demands to leave Goldman. The family member wrote she left the encounter with a "swollen and bleeding" right hand and "minor scratches."

Meanwhile, an attorney for Bisa French said the couple "wanted nothing other than to get (their family member) back and get her away from this despicable human being and have made lawful efforts to achieve that."

