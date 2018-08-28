The state Highway 12 Rio Vista Bridge that connects Rio Vista and unincorporated Sacramento County has reopened to through traffic early Tuesday morning after an overnight closure, according to Caltrans officials.
The bridge was closed at 9 p.m. Monday and reopened at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday, officials said. It was shutdown so crews could raise and lower the deck to allow large ships to pass and was scheduled to be closed until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The bridge raising mechanism, a motor gearbox that raises and lowers the bridge, was damaged Aug. 9. Caltrans has sent the gearbox to the manufacturer to have it repaired.
Until it's repaired, the bridge will be raised and lowered manually, Caltrans said.