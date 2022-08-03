Riverside announces former Napa CEO Tran will take job

Riverside County has announced its Board of Supervisors will name former Napa County Executive Officer Minh Tran as county counsel on Aug. 30, raising questions of why Napa County agreed to give him severance pay.

In a late Tuesday press release, Riverside County said Tran will be appointed county counsel when its Board of Supervisors next meets on Aug. 30. He will make a base salary of $285,000, compared to his base salary of $ 311,000 as Napa County CEO.

“Minh is an exceptional leader with discerning judgement and a strong acumen,” Riverside County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Jeff Hewitt said. “I look forward to working with Minh to continue finding innovative solutions for Riverside County residents.”

Tran is also quoted in the press release.

“I am honored to serve in this new capacity with the County of Riverside,” Tran said. “Returning to Riverside County is exciting, both professionally and personally, and I look forward to joining a team dedicated to driving the county forward.”

Tran could not be reached Wednesday to say whether he will still accept the Napa County severance pay, given he is taking another job.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on July 28 voted unanimously in closed session to release Tran from his CEO job with severance pay. Tran's employment contract calls for 18 months of severance pay, which comes to $467,000.

County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said on July 28 that Tran was released because Tran was looking for another job and Napa County needs a CEO laser-focused on Napa County. It was known at that point that Riverside County had offered Tran its county counsel job.

Tran’s Napa County contract said he is entitled to severance pay if he is released without cause and is willing and able to keep serving as CEO. That raises the question of why Napa County would provide severance pay if Tran intended to leave for the Riverside County job.

“My answer to that is he did not disclose his intent to take that position,” Gregory said on Wednesday. “In fact, he said the opposite, which was he preferred to stay. We were interested in a transition immediately and he left us no choice.”

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza on Wednesday also addressed the severance pay issue.

“Our attorney and his attorney are talking," Pedroza said. "Minh is on administrative leave. The most important part here is about moving forward together as a county.”

Riverside County initially was going to appoint Tran as county counsel on July 26. The item appeared briefly July 21 on that county’s online Board of Supervisors agenda, only to be pulled by July 22.

That triggered the Napa County Board of Supervisors closed sessions that culminated in Tran's release.

Tran previously worked in Riverside County. He was senior deputy county counsel there for 10 years before coming to Napa County in 2009, where he served as assistant county counsel and county counsel. He served as CEO from 2017 until last week.

Tran last year filed a claim against Napa County. The Napa County Board of Supervisors discussed the claim on the day it released Tran under the closed session heading of “significant exposure to litigation.”

To receive severance pay, Tran under his contract must release Napa County, its Board of Supervisors and its employees from all claims he may have against them. County officials said Tran as of Wednesday morning had not signed the release.

The claim was related to a 2021 incident when Supervisor Belia Ramos received a COVID-19 shot before eligible. She said it was an end-of-the-day shot that otherwise would have been tossed.

On March 4, 2021, the Board of Supervisors voted to do a third-party investigation that focused on the controversial incident. Ramos later said Tran should have presented an in-house report that found she had apparently been "in the right place at the right time" to receive an end-of-the-day shot.

Tran said that in-house report had been done quickly and new information had arisen. Ramos reported Tran to the State Bar of California, which has never announced any disciplinary action taken against Tran.

In his Oct. 19, 2021 claim, obtained by the Napa Valley Register, Tran said Ramos showed a pattern of retaliatory actions resulting in a hostile work environment and damage to his reputation. He offered to settle for $1, though the claim doesn’t say what actions he expected the Board of Supervisors to take in return.

The Board of Supervisors never took any action announced publicly regarding the matter. The Napa Valley Register on Wednesday asked Ramos for comments.

"Given the nature of Mr. Tran’s departure from the County of Napa, I am not able to comment on specific details about severance and claims at this time," Ramos said. "Having been hired at an executive level by another governmental agency demonstrates that Mr. Tran’s reputation and career were not damaged at all."

She added she looks forward to working with a new CEO to further the county’s values.

Napa County last week named Assistant CEO Rebecca Craig as interim CEO. Gregory said the Board of Supervisors will discuss next Tuesday how to approach filling the CEO’s position on a permanent basis.

One consideration is whether to wait until January to choose a new CEO, when two new supervisors will be on the Board. Supervisors Diane Dillon and Brad Wagenknecht didn’t run for reelection.

Gregory said the Board of Supervisors might want to get the ball rolling now, since recruitment can take four to six months.

Counties are struggling to fill leadership roles. The preference is to find someone with California county government experience, since California government is unique, he said.

Tran led Napa County during a period when it responded to five wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the July 28 closed session, Gregory read a statement when announcing the Board of Supervisors vote to release Tran. He said this was a “no-cause separation."

“This action should not be construed to impugn or reflect negatively on any aspect of Mr. Tran’s past work performance,” Gregory said.