Starting Monday, two weeks of construction will require periodic closures of California Boulevard and First Street, forcing traffic detours, the City of Napa announced Friday.

Detours will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. so the city can relocate water lines in advance of a planned roundabout project. Work should be complete by Dec. 21, the city said.

Traffic going westbound on First will sometimes be detoured to Walnut Street, then across California Boulevard on Clay Street and back to First. 

Northbound traffic on California will be detoured east on Second to Seymour Street, then west on Clay Street to California.

Traffic coming into town from Browns Valley and off the freeway's off ramps will be directed onto Second Street.

The roundabout project, in partnership with Caltrans, is planned to start in April.

For more information, contact www.cityofnapa.org/Roundabouts

