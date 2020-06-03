Road to Napa’s economic recovery will be long, officials project

Across both expenditure scenarios, staff nixed a $950,000 transfer to the sidewalk replacement program, halted any additional staffing, accounted for an additional transfer of $250,000 to the risk management fund and kept existing assumptions about the cost of living adjustments, CalPERs pension rates and the projected 3% annual growth in other expenditure categories.

The two expenditure cases varied only in how they handled the hiring freeze on 31 current vacancies identified by staff last month as a viable way to cut costs.

Under the first option, frozen positions are filled during fiscal year 2022; but, under the second, they’re frozen for the duration of the five-year forecast.

Gooch concluded there wouldn’t be enough tax-generated revenue in either recovery scenario to cover the costs of the first expenditure scenario. More aggressive cost-cutting measures, she said, would ultimately be required to give the city a shot at real economic vitality.

“A commitment to ongoing budget cuts puts us in a stronger financial position regardless of recovery speed,” Gooch said in explaining the prudence behind the second, and more conservative, expenditure projection she outlined.