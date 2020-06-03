Road to Napa’s economic recovery will be long, officials project

Napa’s road to economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19 will be a long one, Finance Department officials told City Council in a public meeting Tuesday night.
Financial Analyst Jessie Gooch plainly told council members that though there are very few financial certainties moving forward, it’s clear that decisive steps will have to be taken to avoid structural budget deficits as far as five years out.
City staff had previously recommended the elimination of 70 jobs, but the council and union representing workers agreed on May 28 to take these off the table for now.
Mayor Jill Techel called Tuesday's report “sobering,” noting that that it’s “made scarier by what’s not included,” referencing the roughly $9 million that Napa’s planning to receive from the state in vehicle licensing fees, but might be delayed due to statewide budget changes.
Responding to feedback she’s received to take a year-by-year approach, Techel instead doubled down on the importance of making long-term decisions to prepare for what will almost certainly not be a “quick bounce-back” after the “tough” upcoming fiscal year.
Other council members echoed the mayor’s commitment to a proactive approach to the financial crisis, emphasizing flexibility and dialogue among all parties.
City Council will meet in a special public meeting Monday June 8 to discuss the proposed budget revision for the upcoming fiscal year which begins July 1.
The Finance Department presents a 10-year forward look to City Council every year, the most recent of which took place last November. However, given the financial devastation wreaked by the arrival of the coronavirus and the subsequent shelter-in-place mandates, the city’s poised to make significant revisions to the budget for the upcoming year to balance a projected $20 million shortfall.
The forecast walked through two revenue scenarios and two expenditure scenarios, playing out how the various options might interact and impact the city’s financial position.
In the first revenue projection, a more rapid recovery unfolds, with sales tax and transient occupancy tax revenue returning to normal levels by the end of fiscal year 2022. Gooch described this picture as “optimistic.”
The second paints a slower picture of recovery, as people are less eager to get back to spending and traveling. It takes an extra year – until the end of fiscal year 2023 – for sales tax and transient occupancy tax revenues to return to ordinary levels.
Across both expenditure scenarios, staff nixed a $950,000 transfer to the sidewalk replacement program, halted any additional staffing, accounted for an additional transfer of $250,000 to the risk management fund and kept existing assumptions about the cost of living adjustments, CalPERs pension rates and the projected 3% annual growth in other expenditure categories.
The two expenditure cases varied only in how they handled the hiring freeze on 31 current vacancies identified by staff last month as a viable way to cut costs.
Under the first option, frozen positions are filled during fiscal year 2022; but, under the second, they’re frozen for the duration of the five-year forecast.
Gooch concluded there wouldn’t be enough tax-generated revenue in either recovery scenario to cover the costs of the first expenditure scenario. More aggressive cost-cutting measures, she said, would ultimately be required to give the city a shot at real economic vitality.
“A commitment to ongoing budget cuts puts us in a stronger financial position regardless of recovery speed,” Gooch said in explaining the prudence behind the second, and more conservative, expenditure projection she outlined.
On the question of General Fund reserve use, the finance team estimates relying on the emergency cash rather than taking steps to cut costs would result in drying up the funds in the next two to three years.
The report did allow for a glimmer of hope should the city commit to deeply reducing expenses, as it would in the second projection, and experience the rapid recovery forecasted in the first scenario.
Under these conditions, Gooch said, Napa could return to a “strong financial position” by the end of fiscal year 2025.
