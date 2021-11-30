Roadwork on Highway 29 between Calistoga and St. Helena to cause delays

Drivers along Highway 29 between Calistoga and St. Helena can anticipate delays as several coordinated upgrading projects will coincide and continue through fall 2022.

Construction began last month with PG&E’s replacement of a gas distribution line along the highway.

The utility is currently installing new lines for increased capacity. The 1930s-era gas line is the only pipe running north of Yountville, supplying St. Helena, Calistoga, and Angwin. Customer lines across Highway 29 will also be replaced.

The entire project involves 20 miles of line between Stanly Lane south of the City of Napa and Dunaweal Lane, just southeast of Calistoga.

Starting in June or July of 2022, Caltrans will begin a repavement project along the same route, between St. Helena’s York Creek Bridge and Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga, which will last about two months. Most of the repaving will be done Monday through Friday, with nighttime work after rush hour.

Also in 2022, work on the Vine Trail bicycle and pedestrian path along the same route is slated to begin in March.

In a separate project, Caltrans is already at work repaving six miles of roadway on Highway 29 just north of Tubbs Lane in Calistoga, which was damaged by the Glass Fire. Completion is expected soon.

