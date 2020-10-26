Roaring winds overnight, but no wildfires in Napa County as PG&E begins process of restoring power

Winds swirled Sunday night across the Napa Valley with gusts exceeding 80 mph atop the western ridge, but Cal Fire reported at daybreak Monday that no fires had been reported.

Because of the dangerous combination of high winds and extremely dry vegetation, Pacific Gas & Electric had cut the power late Sunday afternoon to 11,026 customers in Napa County to prevent possible damage to its equipment from igniting wildfires.

PG&E announced at mid-day that it had begun restoring power in some areas where it was safe to do so, with the majority of customers to have their electricity back by Tuesday evening.

The utility said its crews would be inspecting over 17,000 miles of lines to ensure that no damage or hazards exist before the lines can be re-energized. Service restoration may be delayed in areas where lines must be repaired.

In Napa County, PG&E recorded maximum sustained winds of 54 mph, with a peak gust of 82 mph in elevated areas.

Overnight winds littered local roads with branches and blown leaves, with some trees reported knocked over.

