Roaring winds overnight, but no wildfires in Napa County

Winds swirled Sunday night across the Napa Valley with gusts exceeding 80 mph atop the western ridge, but Cal Fire reported at daybreak Monday that no fires had been reported.

Because of the dangerous combination of high winds and extremely dry vegetation, Pacific Gas & Electric had cut the power late Sunday afternoon to 11,026 customers in Napa County to prevent possible damage to its equipment from igniting wildfires.

Overnight winds littered local roads with branches and blown leaves, with some trees reported being knocked over.

The National Weather Service said the winds should weaken on Napa Valley's flatlands Monday morning, but persist in the hills until Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has called a Red Flag warning for the hills until then.

Because of the Diablo winds sweeping over most of Northern California, PG&E's peremptory power shutoffs were applied to 361,000 customers in portions of 36 counties. The utility was able to remove another 84,000 customers from the list due to last-minute changes in the forecast.

Restoration of power could begin Tuesday after electrical lines are inspected for damage, PG&E said.