Rob Frost selected as interim president of Napa Valley College

As Napa Valley College searches for its next permanent president, its board has selected a veteran community college administrator as the school’s leader for the transition.

NVC’s trustees on Thursday selected Robert (Rob) Frost as interim president and superintendent of the two-year community college, following the retirement of Ronald Kraft in November after nine years.

Frost, who has worked in higher education for more than three decades, will take over the post on Jan. 10, 2022 from NVC’s acting president Oscar De Haro and stay at the helm until the college’s appointment of a full-time president, a step expected in June.

“Our board believes that Dr. Frost’s skill set and experience are exactly what is needed to assist Napa Valley College at this time,” NVC’s board president Jennifer Baker said in a statement released by the college after Frost’s selection in a special board meeting. “He is an accomplished leader with wide experience in both rural and urban colleges.”

Frost most recently served as interim dean of business and applied technologies at Chaffey College, a two-year institution in Rancho Cucamonga in the Inland Empire region. Previously, he was dean of City College of San Francisco’s John Adams Campus and president of Centralia College in Washington state.

Frost earlier spent 16 years at colleges in Missouri and Illinois as a director of international programs, humanities director, and tenured professor of Latin American studies and Spanish, according to NVC.

Baker, one of the NVC board’s seven members, emphasized Frost’s past experience helping to stabilize colleges in financial difficulty, a background that may become relevant in Napa after an accreditation agency put the school on notice in October over budget deficits in recent years.

“We were particularly impressed by his knowledge and experience with fiscal issues and in dealing with funding challenges,” said Baker in the NVC announcement. “We anticipate he will be a very visible, engaged interim president who will be transparent and will assist the board in making informed decisions about the college’s future.”

In a letter to NVC leadership dated Oct. 5, the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges informed the college it would be placed on “enhanced monitoring” due to at-risk finances, citing average annual deficits of more than $1.8 million from 2017 to 2020, a 10.8% enrollment decline, and a cash balance that fell 12.7%. The commission can punish schools that remain monitored for three years without resolving their fiscal problems, wrote the agency’s president Stephanie Droker.

NVC’s Dec. 3 reply to the accrediting agency promised reforms to fiscal and budgeting practices, closer evaluations of staff sizes, and increased funding set aside for employee retirement benefits, among other steps. In addition, a state fiscal crisis management team is working with NVC to review its financial practices, with a report and recommendations expected in March, the college wrote.

“Everyone is in support of doing what is necessary to address our financial situation, and restore Napa Valley College to a healthy, efficient community college district, with the primary mission of supporting student success,” wrote De Haro, who became NVC’s acting president after Kraft announced his retirement Nov. 8.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

