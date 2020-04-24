Robbery suspect killed in confrontation with Napa deputies Friday afternoon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting near the Napa airport on Friday afternoon, though investigators are saying little about the incident yet.

Officers were notified of a robbery in the city of Napa around 2:11 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Henry Wofford said Friday evening. He declined to specify what business or the nature of the robbery.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 29 a short time later near the intersection of Highway 221 and the suspect fled.

The chase ended when the suspect stopped in the vicinity of the Napa County Airport, Wofford said. Shots were fired, though investigators are still looking into whether the suspect initiated the confrontation.

The suspect was killed in the shooting, Wofford said. The deputy who fired shots was not injured, nor were any other officers or civilians. The officer is on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and the sheriff’s office declined to offer any other information, including the gender of the person.

The incident is under investigation by the county’s Major Crimes Taskforce, which includes detectives from county departments and the district attorney’s office.

​You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.