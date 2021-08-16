Robert Biale Vineyards joins the solar community with new, 145kW array

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Biale and Solaria — the technology company that provided the panels — can’t guarantee just how much solar energy will be produced, but if all goes well, Biale says the winery should be able to power up all of its non-harvest needs.

“If we get sunshine and if the system really does work, we’re going to be able to take care of all of our electrical needs, production needs, the office, the tasting room, and then actually be able to supply energy back to PG&E and the community,” said Biale.

Robert Biale Vineyards will still be renting a generator for this harvest season, but Biale says he anticipates they will be “perfectly fine” the rest of the year.

“Peace of mind as a business owner is always worth it,” he said. “Anything we can do that will help alleviate a little bit of pressure from the community is worth a little bit of sacrifice and we are really happy that Aline pushed this project forward … It came at the right time, for Napa and for us.”

But what about the wildfires? The notorious haze associated with smoke blocks sunlight, and falling ash can create a residue on the panels. Biale is hoping for the best and prepared for the worst, and hopes data in the next few months will be a better indicator of these potential negative effects.