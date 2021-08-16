Robert Biale Vineyards joins the solar community with new, 145kW array

The California regulators may have just voted to require solar on commercial buildings, but for some Napa Valley wineries, plans to acquire panels have actually been in the works for years.
In 2003 Domaine Carneros installed its record-breaking solar collection system, with wineries such as Cline Cellars, Jacuzzi Family Vineyards and Saintsbury Winery closely behind in the years following.
Most recent to join the solar-powered society, though, is Robert Biale Vineyards, whose winery and crush pad now sit beneath a massive yet sleek 145kW solar array.
Founder Bob Biale says that when he and his staff first started looking at solar for the property about 10 years ago, their motive was purely to save money on their climbing electricity bill.
Biale’s then-comptroller, now-assistant-general-manager Aline Magee pushed for the project from the finances standpoint, and this month was finally able to see her years of research pay off.
But beyond the tax incentives and sustainable brand message, there is also a deeper call-to-solar for Robert Biale Vineyards.
“At the time, honestly it was purely to save money, but as time has gone on here in Napa, in the last few years we were living through all of these fires and rolling blackouts,” said Biale. “So there is also this sense of huge need to save electricity for the community … We need to try to rectify this and be an asset to the community.”
Biale and Solaria — the technology company that provided the panels — can’t guarantee just how much solar energy will be produced, but if all goes well, Biale says the winery should be able to power up all of its non-harvest needs.
“If we get sunshine and if the system really does work, we’re going to be able to take care of all of our electrical needs, production needs, the office, the tasting room, and then actually be able to supply energy back to PG&E and the community,” said Biale.
Robert Biale Vineyards will still be renting a generator for this harvest season, but Biale says he anticipates they will be “perfectly fine” the rest of the year.
“Peace of mind as a business owner is always worth it,” he said. “Anything we can do that will help alleviate a little bit of pressure from the community is worth a little bit of sacrifice and we are really happy that Aline pushed this project forward … It came at the right time, for Napa and for us.”
But what about the wildfires? The notorious haze associated with smoke blocks sunlight, and falling ash can create a residue on the panels. Biale is hoping for the best and prepared for the worst, and hopes data in the next few months will be a better indicator of these potential negative effects.
While there isn’t much that can be done to cut through wildfire smoke to supply sun to the panels, Solaria founder Suvi Sharma says wildfire repercussions are definitely on the company’s radar.
“The smoke, the ash melt, it absolutely impacts the solar panels,” he said. “The ash that builds on the panels will also reduce the generating power of the panels … but they will return back to normal once they are cleaned.”
Sharma says that areas in northern California more frequently impacted by the fires are also the areas they find have been “more rapidly” looking into solar, and that wineries have always been early adopters to solar technology.
“It wasn't always clear cut that it would actually save them money, but now the cost has gone down dramatically and the economics have shifted in their favor,” he said. “In this case, the winery wanted to make a compelling case to both set the right tone for others, and it is good for their brand.”
The U.S. solar market is expected to quadruple by 2030, with Reuters stating the sector will install 324GW of capacity by then. (For reference, that is three times the 2020 capacity of 100 GW.) Whether a surge in solar comes via California state mandates, trendy sustainability pressures or raw need, wineries near you may be paneling up as a precaution.
“It's not a far-fetched stretch to think about these things,” said Biale. “It’s about passing land on generation after generation and to not just leave it, but leave it in a healthier state ... It’s not some pie in the sky thing, it's real, it's happening, and people are being influenced and affected by it.”
