Captain Robert W. Evans served from 1964-1969 as a Job Control Officer for the 93 Bomb Wing stationed at Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, Calif.
His team repaired and maintained the wing’s fleet of 30 KC-135 tankers and 30 B52 bombers, the largest flight line in SAC (Strategic Air Command).
Castle AFB’s mission was training new combat crews to fly the 'heavies.' The base had an extensive flying load preparing pilots and crew members to be ready to fly. Inexperienced pilots, like student car drivers, were hard on the planes requiring regular inspections and repairs.
Evans also served as a Mission Critical Launch Officer for the flights. His duty was making sure the planes were flight ready before the inexperienced pilots launched and was on watch in case anything went wrong. Evans was described by fellow officers as a fantastic friend, trustworthy, with a great sense of humor, and 'one-of-a-kind' person.
He organized and hosted reunions for the other maintenance officers he worked with on the flight line. Evans and five of his fellow officers from all over the U.S. would gather in California and re-live their adventures.
He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Evans passed away in 2018. Captain Robert W. Evans is buried at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
Susann Evans, Napa.
