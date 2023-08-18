Rock the Ride, the gun violence awareness event that debuted in Napa Valley five years ago, is expanding to Chicago, with the Windy City having its own ride Sunday, organizers said.

The event was started in 2018 following that year's mass shooting at The Pathway Home in Yountville, where three staff members died.

This Chicago-area walk and ride will commemorate victims and survivors of the 2022 Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting, a press release about the event stated, and includes a rest stop at a memorial in the neighborhood.

The event, dubbed the North Shore Ride, will start and conclude at Hubbard Woods Park in Winnetka, just north of Chicago. Much like its California predecessor, the event will feature two distinct bike routes, a walking path, and conclude with a "Burritos and Bubbles" brunch.

Among the speakers for the event are local Chicago community figures, beneficiaries of the event, and gun violence survivors, including Arik and Hannah Housley, co-founders of Alaina's Voice Foundation. The foundation is named for the couple's daughter Alaina Housley, who died in the 2018 attack on the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Alaina's Voice is the fiscal sponsor for Rock the Ride USA in 2023 and has ties to Napa Valley 1839 FC, a soccer program that is dispatching volunteers for the North Shore gathering. U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Illinois, is also slated to address attendees.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Highland Park Community Foundation and two national entities: GIFFORDS and the Illinois Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, which operates under the umbrella of Everytown for Gun Safety.

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, the St. Helena Democrat who chairs the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, is a longtime supporter of the Napa Valley event. Next year’s ride and walk in Napa County is scheduled for June 22, 2024.

PHOTOS: Napa County's 2023 Rock the Ride Rock the Ride 2 Rock the Ride 1 Rock the Ride 3 Rock the Ride 4 Rock the Ride 5 Rock the Ride 6 Rock the Ride 7 Rock the Ride 8 Rock the Ride 9 Rock the Ride 10 Rock the Ride 11 Rock the Ride 12 Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride