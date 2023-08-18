FOR THE REGISTER
Rock the Ride, the gun violence awareness event that debuted in Napa Valley five years ago, is expanding to Chicago, with the Windy City having its own ride Sunday, organizers said.
The event was started in 2018 following that year's mass shooting at The Pathway Home in Yountville, where three staff members died.
This Chicago-area walk and ride will commemorate victims and survivors of the 2022 Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting, a press release about the event stated, and includes a rest stop at a memorial in the neighborhood.
The event, dubbed the North Shore Ride, will start and conclude at Hubbard Woods Park in Winnetka, just north of Chicago. Much like its California predecessor, the event will feature two distinct bike routes, a walking path, and conclude with a "Burritos and Bubbles" brunch.
Among the speakers for the event are local Chicago community figures, beneficiaries of the event, and gun violence survivors, including Arik and Hannah Housley, co-founders of Alaina's Voice Foundation. The foundation is named for the couple's daughter Alaina Housley, who died in the 2018 attack on the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
Alaina's Voice is the fiscal sponsor for Rock the Ride USA in 2023 and has ties to Napa Valley 1839 FC, a soccer program that is dispatching volunteers for the North Shore gathering. U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Illinois, is also slated to address attendees.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the Highland Park Community Foundation and two national entities: GIFFORDS and the Illinois Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, which operates under the umbrella of Everytown for Gun Safety.
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, the St. Helena Democrat who chairs the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, is a longtime supporter of the Napa Valley event. Next year’s ride and walk in Napa County is scheduled for June 22, 2024.
More than 500 people participated in the sixth annual Rock the Ride in Yountville on Saturday, raising over $130,000 for efforts to prevent gun violence.
Nick Otto, Register video
PHOTOS: Napa County's 2023 Rock the Ride
Rock the Ride 2
Participants celebrated Saturday at the annual Rock the Ride, which ended with bubbles and burritos at Yountville Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 1
Bicyclists are cheered on as they finish the sixth annual Rock the Ride at Yountville Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 3
A bicyclist waved during Saturday's Rock the Ride bike-walk tour at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 4
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson wore “Rock the Ride” socks while addressing an audience Saturday during the annual ride-walk fundraiser for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 5
Volunteers served sparkling wine Saturday at Yountville Park, the finishing point for the annual Rock the Ride fundraiser to support gun violence prevention campaigns.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 6
LC Arisman, a member of Moms Demand Action, danced during the sixth annual Rock the Ride event on Saturday in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 7
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (left) and retired Napa County Sheriff John Robertson (right) listen as former professional road racing cyclist Floyd Landis addresses spectators Saturday during the Rock the Ride fundraiser for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 8
Bicyclists are cheered on as they finish the Rock the Ride bike-walk tour at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 9
Walkers cheer while approaching the finish line of the Rock the Ride tour at Yountville Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 10
Participants wearing Moms Demand Action T-shirts listen as U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson speaks at the sixth annual Rock the Ride at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 11
Pedestrians approached the end of the Rock the Ride course at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 12
A cyclist celebrates while finishing the Rock the Ride course Saturday in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
Rock the Ride, which was held at Yountville Park on June 24, is an annual fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register file photo
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.