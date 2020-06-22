Rock the Ride Napa June 27 goes virtual

Rock the Ride Napa June 27 goes virtual

  Updated
Rock the Ride Yountville 2019

Arik Housley, left, and Hannah Housley, center, stand onstage at Rock the Ride with U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson in 2019. Because of coronavirus restrictions, Rock the Ride will go virtual for 2020.

 Courtney Teague, Register

The third annual Rock the Ride Napa will go online this year due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

The events, which combines exercise and fundraising for the cause of ending gun violence, will be Saturday, June 27 starting at 8 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to pick a morning fitness activity, such as walking, running or riding, and share it on Facebook using the hashtag #RTRvirtual2020. Following a collective warm-up by fitness instructor Jackie Reynolds, participants will have two hours to perform their activity and come by Bar Lucia in Napa’s Oxbow Public Market to pick up a complimentary glass of sparkling wine by Schramsberg (note that visitors must adhere to the county’s COVID-19 guidelines for food and restaurant sectors).

At 11:30 a.m., there will be a virtual town hall moderated by Dr. Mark Shapiro, Associate Medical Director for Hospital Services, St. Joseph Health Medical Group in Santa Rosa and hospitalist at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Guests include Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois, co-chairperson of the Congressional Gun Violence Prevention Taskforce, and Dr. Megan Ranney, Chief Research Officer of AFFIRM Research.

The cost of the event is $20, with proceeds going to support four organizations: Everytown for Gun Safety/Moms Demand Action, Giffords Law Center, Alaina’s Voice Foundation and AFFIRM Research.

To register, visit rocktheridenapa.com. For more information, contact Rebecca Kotch at rebecca@ridenapavalley.com or (707) 278-8377.

