Roundabout replacement of Napa’s five-way intersection to be delayed

“This step of finding a funding plan has been longer than anticipated,” Lucido said Thursday, adding that further talks with Caltrans will take place within the next two weeks. The work requires state as well as local funds and oversight because of Silverado’s role as part of California’s Highway 121, which continues out of the city to Lake Berryessa.

Discussions of the project before groundbreaking may also include ways of shaving costs off the design, according to Lucido.

The proposal supported by the council in 2017, one of more than a dozen discussed by engineers, transportation leaders and residents over three years, channels vehicles into two roundabouts — one linking the Trail with Third Street and East Avenue, the other connecting the Trail with Coombsville Road.

City engineers have predicted the design will allow drivers to pass through the crossing in an average of 11 seconds compared to about 75 seconds today — and as much as 2 ½ minutes by 2040 as traffic levels increase.

The overhaul of Silverado’s five-way intersection will be the second roundabout project carried out on a major city highway in Napa.