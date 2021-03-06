 Skip to main content
Roundabout replacement of Napa’s five-way intersection to be delayed
Transportation

Five-way intersection in Napa

The city of Napa and Caltrans are delaying the start of a roundabout project that would replace the five-way intersection joining the Silverado Trail, Third Street, Coombsville Road and East Avenue. Construction was to begin next year and continue into 2024.

 Register file photo

Four years after Napa approved a radical rebuilding of a problematic traffic crossing into a roundabout layout, the project remains only a blueprint and will begin later than scheduled, as city and state continue to work out how to garner the millions of dollars needed for the work.

The conversion of the Silverado Trail’s intersection with Third Street, Coombsville Road and East Avenue — a longtime choke point for drivers east of downtown with its awkward slope, sharp turning angles and traffic signal — will be pushed back from the original plans of a 2022 groundbreaking and an October 2024 completion, according to Julie Lucido, the Napa’s public works director.

Napa and Caltrans earlier announced plans to draw up a project study, environmental documents, plans and a final cost estimate by this fall. Land acquisition was to continue to the end of the year, with two years of construction to begin in June 2022.

In addition, Lucido said the estimated cost of the roundabout project has increased from $8.2 million when the City Council approved the project in February 2017 to between $11 million and $20 million for one of three alternative designs. In addition to planning, engineering and construction, those estimates include environmental review and land purchases.

“This step of finding a funding plan has been longer than anticipated,” Lucido said Thursday, adding that further talks with Caltrans will take place within the next two weeks. The work requires state as well as local funds and oversight because of Silverado’s role as part of California’s Highway 121, which continues out of the city to Lake Berryessa.

Discussions of the project before groundbreaking may also include ways of shaving costs off the design, according to Lucido.

The proposal supported by the council in 2017, one of more than a dozen discussed by engineers, transportation leaders and residents over three years, channels vehicles into two roundabouts — one linking the Trail with Third Street and East Avenue, the other connecting the Trail with Coombsville Road.

City engineers have predicted the design will allow drivers to pass through the crossing in an average of 11 seconds compared to about 75 seconds today — and as much as 2 ½ minutes by 2040 as traffic levels increase.

The overhaul of Silverado’s five-way intersection will be the second roundabout project carried out on a major city highway in Napa.

In January 2020, the city and Caltrans completed the rebuilding of the corridor linking Highway 29 to downtown Napa, using three traffic hubs to connect the freeway with California Boulevard, First Street and Second Street. Napa also reversed the directions of its east-west arteries, placing eastbound traffic heading into downtown onto First Street while channeling motorists west on Second Street on their way to Highway 29 and Browns Valley.

That project has won positive reviews for reducing wait times and the potential for serious collisions.

Roundabouts also are finding favor in unincorporated Napa County, where the $64 million Soscol Junction project will feature two such hubs on Highway 221 beneath an overpass carrying Highway 29.

Farther north, the county also has recently studied converting intersections along Highway 29 into roundabouts at Rutherford Cross Road, Oakville Cross Road and Yountville’s Madison Street, in hopes of smoothing traffic flow creating safer left turns into the wine country’s busiest artery.

