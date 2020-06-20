Roundabout suggested for Highway 221 near new jail

“I’ll make a footnote and maybe we can have more discussion about that,” Dillon said. “That’s a lot of cars sitting and pumping fumes.”

The topic of left turn lanes at wineries also came up. Lederer said a number of wineries that had been required to install left turn lanes for some reason never did so.

“As time allows, we’re going to review all of those and see if those made sense, then to make sure they get put in,” Lederer said. “And if they didn’t make sense, then of course not to do them.”

The budget for the Napa County Library mentions having a book return locker somewhere in the northern city of Napa.

“We don’t have a location,” county Library Director Anthony Halstead said. “We’ve looked at a number of sites and had conversations.”

Dillon said a north Napa book locker could reduce greenhouse gas emissions because fewer people would have to drive to the downtown library to return books.

“Every little bit counts,” she said.