Roundabout suggested for Highway 221 near new jail

Napa County supervisors brought up various ideas during budget hearings, among them a roundabout on Highway 221 and a north Napa library return drop box.
These and other possibilities cropped up in the nooks-and-crannies of a three-hour discussion for a proposed $505 million budget. The Board of Supervisors held the session on Monday.
At one point, talk turned to possible, new traffic signals in the county. As it turns out, the county must add one on Highway 221 when it builds the new jail near the Syar quarry. The signal is called for in the project environmental impact report.
Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon thought she had a better idea for this major south county commute road. She’d like to see a roundabout. Otherwise, traffic on Highway 221 would have to stop for a red light when even a single vehicle is leaving the jail main entrance.
“We’re seeing the wonderful traffic circles the city put in at First and Second streets,” she said. “They are a delight, I think.”
Public Works Director Steven Lederer said the county has a tight budget for the jail. Taking a step back and trying to turn a planned signal into a roundabout at this point could be problematic.
“I’ll make a footnote and maybe we can have more discussion about that,” Dillon said. “That’s a lot of cars sitting and pumping fumes.”
The topic of left turn lanes at wineries also came up. Lederer said a number of wineries that had been required to install left turn lanes for some reason never did so.
“As time allows, we’re going to review all of those and see if those made sense, then to make sure they get put in,” Lederer said. “And if they didn’t make sense, then of course not to do them.”
The budget for the Napa County Library mentions having a book return locker somewhere in the northern city of Napa.
“We don’t have a location,” county Library Director Anthony Halstead said. “We’ve looked at a number of sites and had conversations.”
Dillon said a north Napa book locker could reduce greenhouse gas emissions because fewer people would have to drive to the downtown library to return books.
“Every little bit counts,” she said.
Halstead also talked about reopening the library, which closed in March with the county’s COVID-19 shelter-at-home order. There will be some kind of metered, public access to library buildings. When this happens depends on obtaining some supplies and putting safety protocols in place, he said.
Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza wanted the county to provide video building inspections for certain projects. Then a building inspector wouldn’t have to drive to sites that in the unincorporated county can be remote.
“Facing the pressures we’re seeing on our budget, we also have to start trying to work smarter and more efficiently,” he said.
The COVID-19 crisis has been an incentive to make progress on this front to lessen contact among people, Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said. The county is accepting videos and photos for limited types of inspections involving water heaters, roofing and that type of thing.
Napa County has also accelerated a drive to accept electronic plan documents, he said. People don’t have to come in and sit at the counter for an hour.
“In none of these instances do I plan on changing back once the local health emergency is over,” Morrison said.
Whatever the county accomplishes this year will be done with a smaller workforce because of COVID-19-related economic difficulties. The county has 143 vacant positions and the proposed $505 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21 calls for keeping 129 of them vacant.
“We’re talking close to 10% of our workforce being frozen,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.
One proposed hiring is spending $100,000 for a Lake Berryessa concessions manager.
Supervisors earlier this year approved having the county oversee the long-stalled Lake Berryessa resort revival at the federally owned reservoir. The county will try to find concessionaires to build marinas, lodges, stores and other amenities at such resorts as Spanish Flat and Steele Canyon.
The agreement is being finalized by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The concessions manager would do such things as help select concessionaires and negotiate contracts, county officials said.
The Board of Supervisors is to adopt the 2020-21 budget on June 23. the fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
