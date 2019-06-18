Caltrans will close the on-ramp from First Street in Napa onto northbound Highway 29 starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the shutdown will last more than two months amid construction of a triple-roundabout project near the freeway, the agency announced Tuesday evening.
In a news release, the state transportation agency said the entrance ramp – part of the main gateway from four-lane Highway 29 into downtown Napa – will remain closed through about Aug. 30. Drivers will be detoured onto northbound California Boulevard and then west to Lincoln Avenue, which also connects to the freeway.
Also at 8 a.m. Wednesday, southbound California Boulevard at Second Street will be reduced from two lanes to one, with the lane closure staying in effect into the early fall, according to Caltrans.
Both closures will accommodate work on one of three traffic roundabouts that will link Highway 29 with First and Second streets as well as California Boulevard. Construction on the three hubs, which will replace existing intersections and stoplights, is expected to continue into 2020.
City, Napa County and Caltrans officials broke ground June 3 on the project, in which roundabouts will connect Highway 29 with First Street, First with California Boulevard and California with Second Street. Over the next year, motorists can expect temporary lane shifts and concrete barriers while construction progresses.
When complete, the $11.4 million project will introduce a new traffic pattern that will reverse the one-way flow of First and Second streets, in which eastbound drivers leaving Highway 29 will follow First Street into downtown while Second Street channels traffic toward the highway or farther west into the Browns Valley area.
