Roundabouts mentioned as option for solving Highway 29 congestion in American Canyon

“I think we could certainly do that, but I would just question why we would pursue that unless the city is very serious about working with Caltrans to relinquish the right-of-way to the city,” Miller said. “Because Caltrans is just going to continue to push back on any type of capacity expansion.”

Oro, for his part, said he disliked hearing “no, no, no,” not from Caltrans, but from the NVTA. He criticized the NVTA for using such terms as “fatal flaws” instead of fighting for a widening idea he said is wanted by the community.

“When I read this packet and saw this, it makes me kind of livid,” Oro said.

The proposed Highway 29 widening is about more than adding capacity, he said. It includes removing power lines, adding bike lanes and sidewalks and making other improvements.

“It’s about beautification of a highway for a community that’s long been ignored here in Napa Valley in terms of what it could be in potential,” Oro said.

Mayor Leon Garcia wondered why, if Caltrans opposes capacity-increasing projects, there’s a proposal to add lanes to nearby Highway 37. Adding capacity makes sense in some places and American Canyon is one of them, he said.