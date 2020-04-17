Roundabouts might help with congestion on Highway 29 in south Napa County

A proposed congestion-busting vision for Highway 29 from Vallejo to the city of Napa includes signals that react to traffic conditions, roundabouts and reconfigured intersections - but not six lanes.
“State Route 29 Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan” is the unwieldy, state-required title. The goal is streamlined travel along this Napa County thoroughfare.
The Napa Valley Transportation Authority on Wednesday released the draft plan for public comment. The plan proposes an estimated $545 million in Highway 29 improvements along 11.5 miles from Highway 37 in Vallejo to Imola Avenue in Napa, if money can be found.
A previous 2014 plan called for having six lanes of Highway 29 running through American Canyon, instead of today’s four lanes. That idea is missing from the proposed, updated version.
Securing extra American Canyon lanes could require drivers to pay every time they used them, given what local officials see happening with transportation grants.
“That’s the trend now,” NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller said. “If you want (more) highway capacity, that has to be an express lane that’s tolled.”
Miller also views the extra-lanes approach as a short-term fix that could ultimately result in six lanes of congestion instead of four. That's the "induced demand" idea that if you build them, drivers will come and clog them.
American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph at Wednesday’s teleconference NVTA Board of Directors meeting noted the change.
“My main concern is this is essentially saying that, even though we told our residents we would have a six-lane highway, we’re now talking about a four-lane highway,” he said at one point.
American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia agreed.
“I’m not convinced that two lanes (each way) are going to solve the problem,” Garcia said. “I would keep the option open for a third.”
The draft plan looks at other types of changes along Highway 29 to ease congestion.
Sensors and cameras would monitor traffic, with signals controlled to adapt to changing conditions. New sections of Devlin Road and Newell Drive would act as parallel roads. Message signs would advise motorists of travel times and accident detours.
The draft plan used computer modeling to see what would happen if one lane of Highway 29 traffic closed during the evening rush hour along the 11.5-mile segment. Under existing conditions, the evening travel time would be 48.4 minutes.
A traffic management system would use message signs to alert drivers to alternative routes - those proposed Devlin and Newell extensions - and would allot more traffic signal green time to through movements. Travel time would be 36.6 minutes, a saving of 11.8 minutes, the plan said.
A major, proposed project is improving the congested, signalized intersection at Highway 29 and Highway 12/Airport Boulevard, near the entrance to Jameson Canyon. This is a crossroads for commuters going between Napa Valley and Fairfield-Suisun in Solano County.
One idea that has been around for more than a decade is to build a “tight diamond” interchange. Northbound and southbound Highway 29 traffic would flow freely. Two signals would be located where offramps intersect with Highway 12.
Even with this interchange, the evening rush hour would still be congested, an NVTA study said.
Another idea has no signals. Highway 29 would go under or over Highway 12/Airport Boulevard. Two roundabouts on Highway12/Airport Boulevard would control traffic leaving and entering Highway 29, including traffic bound from Napa to Fairfield-Suisun.
In addition, roundabouts would be built to the east at Highway 12/North and South Kelly roads and to west at Airport Boulevard/Devlin Road.
“Then we would have that constant movement in that whole area,” Miller said.
Still another idea in the plan is to build a pedestrian bridge over Highway 29 at American Canyon Road. Presently, walking between western and eastern American Canyon means treading the pavement of Highway 29.
A pedestrian bridge at this intersection would mean more green time for traffic, the report said.
Plus, “it’s safer for people to cross,” Miller said.
Still other ideas include bus queue lanes at signals to give buses a head start on traffic, new bike lanes and the long-planned Soscol Junction improvements and Carneros Junction improvements.
Joseph at Wednesday’s NVTA meeting expressed concerns about the proposed bus queue lanes in American Canyon. He didn’t want these lanes created in such a way that other traffic has a harder time going through intersections.
He looked at a travel prediction chart in the plan. As he saw it, the proposed projects would keep congestion from growing much worse by 2040 instead of making a big improvement.
"Which makes the sales pitch a little more difficult, but we'll see what we can do," Joseph said.
Still, he said, on balance, the draft plan is good. He expressed hope the county could secure the money to pull it off.
Go to sr29corridorplan.com to see the draft plan and comment on it. The NVTA Board of Directors could adopt the plan at its May meeting.
A purpose of the plan is to make projects eligible this summer for funding through 2017’s Senate Bill One, which raised fuel taxes and vehicle fees for transportation improvements.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.