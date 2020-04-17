Roundabouts might help with congestion on Highway 29 in south Napa County

A pedestrian bridge at this intersection would mean more green time for traffic, the report said.

Plus, “it’s safer for people to cross,” Miller said.

Still other ideas include bus queue lanes at signals to give buses a head start on traffic, new bike lanes and the long-planned Soscol Junction improvements and Carneros Junction improvements.

Joseph at Wednesday’s NVTA meeting expressed concerns about the proposed bus queue lanes in American Canyon. He didn’t want these lanes created in such a way that other traffic has a harder time going through intersections.

He looked at a travel prediction chart in the plan. As he saw it, the proposed projects would keep congestion from growing much worse by 2040 instead of making a big improvement.

"Which makes the sales pitch a little more difficult, but we'll see what we can do," Joseph said.

Still, he said, on balance, the draft plan is good. He expressed hope the county could secure the money to pull it off.

Go to sr29corridorplan.com to see the draft plan and comment on it. The NVTA Board of Directors could adopt the plan at its May meeting.

A purpose of the plan is to make projects eligible this summer for funding through 2017’s Senate Bill One, which raised fuel taxes and vehicle fees for transportation improvements.

