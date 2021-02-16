Roving mountain lion spotted in central Napa neighborhood

He suspects the lion was either lost or looking for food.

Mountain lions (also known as cougars or pumas) can prey on people’s domestic pets, he noted. “For the most part, attacks on humans are really rare,” said Morton. They can be dangerous but for the most part they don’t want anything to do with us.”

Yet we do live in a rural county, Morton pointed out. “Napa is surrounded by mountains.”

He thinks it’s possible that wild animals wandering along creeks can get turned around and end up in a populated area.

“And with fires we’ve been (seeing) animals pushed out of the hills” because there is less food available, said Morton.

After searching the area on Saturday night, the Jacob Court mountain lion could not found.

“We haven’t spotted the lion since that night so it’s my belief it made its way back up into the hills where it’s supposed to be,” said Morton.

This isn’t the first time a wild animal has been sighted in the area.