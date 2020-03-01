Runner who took up sport to battle Parkinson’s disease participates in Napa Valley Marathon

One such exchange about three weeks ago, he said, put him in touch with an Arkansas man who was diagnosed with the disease seven years ago at age 38 – and who is now slated to run the Little Rock marathon with Bucklew in February 2021.

“He’s been walking every day since,” he said. “If I can help one person get off the couch and feel better and take that path, that’s all the incentive I need and all the satisfaction that I’m after. That just makes my year.”

Sunday morning’s marathon got off to an inauspicious start for Bucklew when dystonia affected his leg, causing the foot to drag so severely that his shoe tore and required a friend to patch the footwear with duct tape, he said in a post-race interview. But his running became smoother in the middle section of the race down the vineyard-lined Silverado Trail, all the way to the 22-mile mark – where he pulled off for a wine-tasting pit stop at Clos du Val and then briefly joined a percussion ensemble on the course to play the tom-tom. Finally he continued on to the marathon’s conclusion, arriving at Vintage High School in a time of 5:27:57.

The combination of a rough start with a relaxed, smell-the-roses ending seemed to Bucklew to summarize his life’s path over the past eight years.

“I really feel it’s important in life, and living with Parkinson’s, to take the tough situations and put a positive spin on it,” he said afterward. “The problems I had at beginning at the race were the same thing; I could hardly walk and I ripped my shoe to pieces, but I kept going – and I had the most fun I’ve ever had in a marathon. Taking adversity and putting a positive spin on it is the most important thing for me.”

