For some in south Napa, the recipe for a lively Thanksgiving began not with turkey and stuffing, but with a brisk morning run – made even brisker than usual by a wintry chill.
Bundled in long-sleeved shirts and knit caps, hundreds of runners took to the pavement Thursday morning for the seventh annual Napa Valley Turkey Chase. Persevering through near-freezing conditions and passing by patches of frost-coated turf, men, women and teenagers, along with whole families pushing baby strollers, gave themselves a jolt of energy 5 or 10 kilometers at a time before the holiday feasts to come.
“It’s something to do with my family before we eat too much,” said Justin Godey of Napa as he and his family of six readied to go to the starting line at Napa Valley College. Atop his head was a cap shaped like a turkey, one of the numerous props and costumes donned by runners as a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the holiday.
The extent of such family bonding was visible in the number of groups of five and six and seven people tackling the race together, two or three generations hitting the trail as a team. While other racers limbered up or pumped their legs up and down for warmth, Amber Baggett of Santa Rosa prepared to join her mother and father on the course – along with her children Addison, 2, and Alice, 3, who would be pushed along in a double stroller.
“Doing something different for Thanksgiving besides eating a bunch of food,” said Baggett. “It’s a new lifestyle – I just started running again. When I saw rain in the forecast I was OK, and then I saw the cold, but I was committed.”
“When she asked me about this I said, ‘You do realize it’s on Thanksgiving, right?’” her mother Julie Williams added with a hearty, steam-producing laugh. “But this is nice for us to be together in the morning, and it’s a great bonding thing for her dad to do this together.”
Some 1,040 runners and walkers took part in Thursday’s Turkey Chase, according to Dame’ Rahal, race organizer and co-founder of Napa’s Athletic Feat sportswear shop. Participation was at about the same level as in 2018, when lingering smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County led organizers to suspend race registration for several days due to unhealthy air quality.
You have free articles remaining.
While midweek rainstorms were an early source of concern for race organizers, the cold snap that followed – which sent overnight temperatures well into the 30s – may have done more to keep attendance down, according to Rahal. “When we raised the (starting line) arch this morning, it looked like it was snowing a little!” she said with a chuckle.
Nonetheless, Rahal remained gratified by the turnout for Thursday’s event, especially the number of families taking part on a holiday often given over to excess.
“It’s about the camaraderie,” she said before the event. “They have family in town, and they want to start the holiday together in a healthy fashion.”
Eddy Ruiz of Suisun City was making his second trip to the Turkey Chase, having debuted last year after what he called friendly peer pressure.
“My cousin forced me to sign up – basically told me everyone else is doing it and I didn’t want to be left out,” Ruiz quipped while and his cousin Luis Urena stretched half an hour before the 5K run. “At the end I was dead, pain everywhere. It was rewarding, though.”
“It’s fun to do this with my family,” added Urena. “It’ll make me feel better that I ran this much before I eat my dinner.”
Net proceeds from this year’s Turkey Chase will benefit the Ag 4 Youth agriculture education program, along with the Napa Court Appointed Special Advocates children’s support program. Thursday’s run garnered about $41,000 in registration fees before expenses, according to Rahal.