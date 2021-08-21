Rural home stream setback gets Napa County scrutiny

Napa County planners have granted permission for a rural homeowner to keep at least some structures built too close to a stream without permission.

In 1997, the county allowed a rural home, tank and well to be built on Greenfield Road property by reducing the stream setback requirement from 55 feet to 20 feet. Since then, other things were built in the setback without the required exception, a county report said.

The case was unusual since most such requests involve wineries, not private homes. Usually, matters involving homes are handled by the county staff or zoning administrator. But this case came to the Planning Commission last week because it involved a stream near Lake Hennessey.

For the commission, the most grievous offense was a recessed area called a "cave" built into the stream bank with nearby concrete stairs leading to a patio on the roof. This structure was installed in 2018.

“If in 2018 we have people who believe they can go into the stream itself and build a structure — it boggles my mind,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said.

The “cave”/patio will have to go. The owners are to bring in soil and restore the stream bank to a natural state. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is providing input.