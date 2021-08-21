Rural home stream setback gets Napa County scrutiny

Napa County planners have granted permission for a rural homeowner to keep at least some structures built too close to a stream without permission.
In 1997, the county allowed a rural home, tank and well to be built on Greenfield Road property by reducing the stream setback requirement from 55 feet to 20 feet. Since then, other things were built in the setback without the required exception, a county report said.
The case was unusual since most such requests involve wineries, not private homes. Usually, matters involving homes are handled by the county staff or zoning administrator. But this case came to the Planning Commission last week because it involved a stream near Lake Hennessey.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
For the commission, the most grievous offense was a recessed area called a "cave" built into the stream bank with nearby concrete stairs leading to a patio on the roof. This structure was installed in 2018.
“If in 2018 we have people who believe they can go into the stream itself and build a structure — it boggles my mind,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said.
The “cave”/patio will have to go. The owners are to bring in soil and restore the stream bank to a natural state. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is providing input.
But the commission granted after-the-fact approvals for such things as three storm drain outfalls in the stream bank, a gravel parking space, retaining wall, propane tank, fire protection tank, mechanical pads, pizza oven, fire pit and sheds. A county report said there is little if any room for relocation.
“What I see here are folks who are trying to do the right thing to get on with their lives,” Whitmer said.
Paul Bartelt of Bartelt Engineering represented Roseann and Mark Burhenne, who have owned the property since 2017. He said he's been working on the situation for about two years.
“We are disappointed obviously we cannot keep the ‘cave,’ but we understand the Planning Department’s position on that,” Bartelt told commissioners.
Commissioner Joelle Gallagher cast the lone dissenting vote. She didn’t object to the Planning Commission’s solution to the situation but said anything done in a stream setback is environmentally sensitive.
“I just think that I would like more info on the biological impacts before moving forward,” she said.
Several commissioners noted the county in 2008 issued a building permit for a barn on the property. But the county staff didn't require the stream setback exception.
The Planning Commission saw a similar situation in 2020 involving a Bremer winery structure. Deputy Planning Director Brian Bordona on Wednesday assured the commission that the county has taken steps to avoid these situations in the future, such as conducting staff training on stream setbacks.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting on Sept. 15 should be more typical, with three winery-related issues scheduled.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Hundreds of endangered bats that lent gothic character to the St. Helena Public Cemetery and played a vital role in its ecosystem are dead aft…
Napa County begins the search for a new fire chief as the heart of fire season approaches.
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The city of Napa is considering possible COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to the recent surge in positive cases caused by the highly in…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Tod Mostero at Dominus walks us through the process of creating a drought-resistant dry farm.
After 10 months of investigation, Cal Fire has announced that it is unable to determine the cause of last year's Glass Fire.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.
Photos: Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Napa clinic
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa SK
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.