Rural home stream setback gets Napa County scrutiny
Land Use

Rural home stream setback gets Napa County scrutiny

Napa County Administration Building

The Napa County Administration Building 

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

Napa County planners have granted permission for a rural homeowner to keep at least some structures built too close to a stream without permission.

In 1997, the county allowed a rural home, tank and well to be built on Greenfield Road property by reducing the stream setback requirement from 55 feet to 20 feet. Since then, other things were built in the setback without the required exception, a county report said.

The case was unusual since most such requests involve wineries, not private homes. Usually, matters involving homes are handled by the county staff or zoning administrator. But this case came to the Planning Commission last week because it involved a stream near Lake Hennessey.

For the commission, the most grievous offense was a recessed area called a "cave" built into the stream bank with nearby concrete stairs leading to a patio on the roof. This structure was installed in 2018.

“If in 2018 we have people who believe they can go into the stream itself and build a structure — it boggles my mind,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said.

The “cave”/patio will have to go. The owners are to bring in soil and restore the stream bank to a natural state. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is providing input.

But the commission granted after-the-fact approvals for such things as three storm drain outfalls in the stream bank, a gravel parking space, retaining wall, propane tank, fire protection tank, mechanical pads, pizza oven, fire pit and sheds. A county report said there is little if any room for relocation.

“What I see here are folks who are trying to do the right thing to get on with their lives,” Whitmer said.

Paul Bartelt of Bartelt Engineering represented Roseann and Mark Burhenne, who have owned the property since 2017. He said he's been working on the situation for about two years.

“We are disappointed obviously we cannot keep the ‘cave,’ but we understand the Planning Department’s position on that,” Bartelt told commissioners.

Commissioner Joelle Gallagher cast the lone dissenting vote. She didn’t object to the Planning Commission’s solution to the situation but said anything done in a stream setback is environmentally sensitive.

“I just think that I would like more info on the biological impacts before moving forward,” she said.

Several commissioners noted the county in 2008 issued a building permit for a barn on the property. But the county staff didn't require the stream setback exception.

The Planning Commission saw a similar situation in 2020 involving a Bremer winery structure. Deputy Planning Director Brian Bordona on Wednesday assured the commission that the county has taken steps to avoid these situations in the future, such as conducting staff training on stream setbacks.

The Planning Commission’s next meeting on Sept. 15 should be more typical, with three winery-related issues scheduled.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

