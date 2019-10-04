The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning this weekend for parts of the North Bay.
NWS currently predicts the red flag warning, which indicates especially fire-prone weather conditions, will last from 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.
Hills in Napa County and northern Sonoma County are designated as the highest-threat areas for the warning, with likely wind gusts up to 35 mph, according to the service. North Bay Mountains higher than 1,000 feet are also covered by the NWS warning.
No heat advisories are expected. The Pacific Gas and Electric Company has not announced plans to shut off power in hopes to preempt a wildfire.