Rutherford man is 97th person to die from COVID-19 in Napa County, authorities say

COVID-19 update

A resident of Rutherford was the 97th person in Napa County to die after contracting the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The male patient was over 65 and had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Leah Greenbaum, the county’s emergency service coordinator. The date of death was not immediately available as of 1:45 p.m.

Napa County’s last death connected to COVID-19 was Sept. 12.

Earlier this month, Napa County reported two COVID-related deaths of vaccinated people. In a Sept. 16 email, Jennifer Henn, the county’s public health manager, reported that deaths among inoculated people were occurring among those who were generally older — 84 years old on average, compared to 72 for unvaccinated cases — and tended to be among those who had serious health conditions.

“A few of our recent deaths in vaccinated people have occurred in residents of long-term care facilities, where people are much sicker to begin with than in the general population,” she said at the time.

All but five of those to succumb to the virus in Napa County have been residents.

On Tuesday, Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website reported 37 new infections after announcing 57 positive tests during the Friday-Monday weekend. Thirteen people were hospitalized with the virus locally, and 33% of the county’s intensive care beds were available.

Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District reported 19 new COVID-19 cases last week, affecting 16 students and three employees. That number was down from the 75 infections the district announced the week before — a figure that included a backlog of 29 infections that occurred earlier in the school year but were not immediately recorded.

NVUSD educates more than 16,500 children and teenagers across 28 campuses in Napa and American Canyon.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

