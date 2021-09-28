Rutherford man is 97th person to die from COVID-19 in Napa County, authorities say

A resident of Rutherford was the 97th person in Napa County to die after contracting the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The male patient was over 65 and had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Leah Greenbaum, the county’s emergency service coordinator. The date of death was not immediately available as of 1:45 p.m.

Napa County’s last death connected to COVID-19 was Sept. 12.

Earlier this month, Napa County reported two COVID-related deaths of vaccinated people. In a Sept. 16 email, Jennifer Henn, the county’s public health manager, reported that deaths among inoculated people were occurring among those who were generally older — 84 years old on average, compared to 72 for unvaccinated cases — and tended to be among those who had serious health conditions.

“A few of our recent deaths in vaccinated people have occurred in residents of long-term care facilities, where people are much sicker to begin with than in the general population,” she said at the time.

All but five of those to succumb to the virus in Napa County have been residents.

