Rutherford man is 97th person to die from COVID-19 in Napa County, authorities say

A resident of Rutherford was the 97th person in Napa County to die after contracting the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The male patient was over 65 and had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Leah Greenbaum, the county’s emergency service coordinator. The date of death was not immediately available as of 1:45 p.m.
Napa County’s last death connected to COVID-19 was Sept. 12.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Earlier this month, Napa County reported two COVID-related deaths of vaccinated people. In a Sept. 16 email, Jennifer Henn, the county’s public health manager, reported that deaths among inoculated people were occurring among those who were generally older — 84 years old on average, compared to 72 for unvaccinated cases — and tended to be among those who had serious health conditions.
“A few of our recent deaths in vaccinated people have occurred in residents of long-term care facilities, where people are much sicker to begin with than in the general population,” she said at the time.
All but five of those to succumb to the virus in Napa County have been residents.
Napa County Public Health and Adventist Health/St. Helena Hospital Foundation will offer free flu and COVID vaccine sites across the county.
On Tuesday, Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website reported 37 new infections after announcing 57 positive tests during the Friday-Monday weekend. Thirteen people were hospitalized with the virus locally, and 33% of the county’s intensive care beds were available.
Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District reported 19 new COVID-19 cases last week, affecting 16 students and three employees. That number was down from the 75 infections the district announced the week before — a figure that included a backlog of 29 infections that occurred earlier in the school year but were not immediately recorded.
NVUSD educates more than 16,500 children and teenagers across 28 campuses in Napa and American Canyon.
Photos: Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Napa clinic
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa SK
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Napa County is considering a one-acre development limit for new homes allowed amid the agricultural preserve, a move to help protect prime Nap…
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
The shrinkage of the Napa school district’s student body is advancing faster than predicted, and more so in the earliest grades teaching the y…
Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation.
Owners of Aetna Springs are proposing a luxury camping resort for Turkey Hill in Pope Valley.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com