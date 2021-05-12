RVs are hot sellers in Napa during pandemic

Faux fireplaces and sleek, modern cabinetry. Washer/dryer units. Outdoor pull-out kitchens. Full-sized showers. Comfy queen-size beds.
Such are just a few of the amenities featured in today’s new RVs.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for RVs has taken off. And Napa is definitely following the trend.
Over the past year, “We’ve seen a huge increase in demand for RVs of all shapes and sizes but especially the smaller single-axle RVs,” said Devin Card, manager of Napa’s Adventure RV Group.
“A lot of people who haven’t considered RVS are now considering them because of the pandemic, said Nancy Filippi, director of marketing and communications at Cordelia RV Center. Sales are up 20%, she said.
According to the RV Industry Association’s March 2021 survey of manufacturers, more RVs made their way to RV dealerships across North America in March than in any prior month.
There were 54,291 RV shipments in March, a whopping 79% increase over March 2020.
March shipments also bring total RV shipments in the first quarter of 2021 to a record-breaking 148,507 units, the most RVs ever shipped in a single quarter and a nearly 10% increase over the previous record set in the first quarter of 2018, said the RV Industry Association.
Card has seen it first-hand.
He became the new manager of Adventure RV Group on Soscol Avenue right when the pandemic hit Napa County, causing a temporary shut-down of this and many other local businesses.
However, “When we opened back up it was like letting the floodgates open,” he said.
Normally, he’d like to have around 65 RVs for sale on his lot. However, due the increased consumer demand and manufacturer delays, his inventory was often reduced to less than a dozen vehicles at a time, Card said.
“It hurts,” he admitted.
Sales were so brisk that “if we would have had 100 more campers we would have sold 100 more campers,” Card said.
At one point, he had just four vehicles left on the lot. “And it seemed like the minute they got dropped off from the manufacturer, someone was coming in and buying them.”
The business had to start a waiting list.
“It’s a good and bad problem to have,” Card said. He wanted to satisfy his customers, “But unfortunately people had to wait to get what they wanted.”
The demand has hardly slackened. “The winter months it slowed down a little bit but with summer coming around it’s kind of hit us again,” he said. “We’re still running into supply shortages within the industry.” The business does not rent RVs.
Filippi said the Cordelia RV center usually stocks as many as 300 vehicles at a time. As of this past week, some 227 were advertised for sale on its website.
“We’re working hard to every day to capture inventory from our manufacturers,” said Filippi. “That’s been a work in progress.”
One of the more popular models at his Napa dealership, Card said, is a smaller type of travel trailer, such as an “A-frame” or pop-up. Those can be towed by smaller SUVs or trucks.
Inside one such A-frame unit for sale in Napa, the space seems surprisingly roomy. Benches fold down into beds. There’s a sink. There’s even a “cassette toilet” for when nature calls. An outdoor kitchen top with burner and workspace pulls out from the side of the unit.
The Aliner camper usually starts at about $15,000, said Card. One model of the Aliner at Adventure RV Group, featuring more extras, is priced at $28,000. Two other different RVs available for sale at the business this week were priced at $29,995 and $36,995 each.
Filippi said that some buyers are drawn to vehicles that are meant to go off road for “off the grid” camping and overnights.
“We sell a brand called Opus,” which is very tough, she said. A small Opus pop-up model starts at around $22,000, she said.
“People are really excited to be able to travel remotely,” said Filippi. “It was all the rage last year,” and this year people are still ordering those kinds of vehicles. Cordelia RV Center does not rent RVs.
Higher end RVs can stretch more than 40 feet. One of the most expensive RVs currently for sale at Cordelia RV center is a 2021 Regency Ultra Brougham, built on a Mercedes chassis. The price? $159,996.
Recreational vehicle loans are typically longer than a traditional car loan, such as for 10 years, said Card. Financial requirements may be somewhat stricter. The reasoning is that if an RV owner gets into financial trouble, that owner will often default on RV payments before a car or house payment, he explained.
Who’s buying these RVs?
Everyone, said Card.
RVs with bunkbeds are popular with families with kids. Others want “toy haulers” to transport bicycles, motorcycles and other gear.
“Camping is a great family activity,” Card said. Sometimes the grandparents will buy an RV with room for grandkids, he said. Other families might only need room for one or two children.
At Cordelia RV, “We had a significant amount of people buying for the first time” this past year, said Filippi. “It skewed a little bit younger. I was really surprised to see 30-year-olds buying a trailer.”
In her experience, RV buyers are usually in their 40s into the 60s. “But there were a lot of entry-level trailers sales to millennials" during the pandemic.
“Over the past year, many Americans have rediscovered the great outdoors and the desire to get outside and live an active outdoor lifestyle. And many of these same people also discovered for the first time that an RV is the perfect way to get the most out of the great outdoors,” said RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby.
A recent study from Go RVing reported that 11.2 million households now own an RV, up 26% over the past 10 years and 62% over the last 20 years. Nearly a quarter of current RV owners are now under the age of 35, and 84% of those younger owners plan to purchase a new RV in the next five years.
“We’re just here to help people go camping and make memories,” said Card.
