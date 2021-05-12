RVs are hot sellers in Napa during pandemic

What is an RV?

RVs are categorized according to their class — Class A, B or C.

Class A motorhomes are the most massive coaches on the market and they run the gamut as far as extravagance goes. Ranging in size from 26 to 45 feet, they are built on a single chassis that may have more than two axles — heavier coaches will have three axles in total.

Class B motorhomes are those friendly little RVs often referred to as “campervans.” They are much smaller than Class As and usually weigh anywhere from 6,000 to 8,000 pounds. They’re about as long as your average van, too, coming in between 17 and 19 feet.

Class C motorhomes fall between Classes A and B in terms of size and comfort.

Class C motorhomes have distinctive cabs extending over the cockpit. They range in size from 20 to 28 feet and are generally 10 feet tall. Their weight usually falls between 10,000 and 13,000 pounds, making them slightly heavier than Class Bs but considerably lighter than Class As.

Other types of recreational vehicles include towable RVs, fifth wheels, pop-up trailers and toy haulers.

Source: KOA