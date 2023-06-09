Ryan Alsop rose to the top of the more than 60 people who applied to become the next Napa County executive officer and oversee a half-billion-dollar-plus annual county operation.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider an agreement that would give Alsop a $365,000 annual base salary to serve as CEO. He would begin the job on Aug. 7.

Alsop, 52, presently serves as chief administrative officer for Kern County. The Bakersfield native has held that post since 2017.

Among his duties with Napa County will be managing day-to-day county operations, making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors and supervising non-elected department heads. He’ll sit at a desk next to the board dais during meetings.

“My wife and I love the area, love that part of the state,” Alsop said on Friday. “I wasn’t looking for a job. We were familiar with the area. When the position came up, I thought I’d put my name in for consideration because I thought I had something to offer, and I’d be a good fit.”

He can’t come Tuesday to the Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting for his contract item because he will be at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting. He said he might be able to appear by Zoom.

He’ll be doing his job with Kern County for the next month-and-a-half. He also has to move to Napa County and enroll his 11-year-old son in school, Alsop said.

“That’s where my focus is right now...it will keep me busy,” he said.

He comes from an agricultural county. Kern County in 2021 reported a crop value of $8.3 billion. It had 847,000 acres of crops ranging from oranges to grapes to pistachios to cotton to potatoes and 1.4 million acres of rangeland.

“We grow it all here,” Alsop said. “We grow the nation’s food.”

Napa County, meanwhile, had less than an eighth of Kern County's crop value, almost all of it stemming from about 45,000 acres of grapes. But Napa County has world-wide fame as wine country.

“It is a little bit different, but certainly the nuts-and-bolts of the agricultural industry is similar,” Alsop said. “I think the experience in Kern County has given me a great perspective on agriculture that will serve the wine industry and me in Napa.”

Alsop released a statement in Kern County to news media there.

“My decision to leave Kern County was a tough one,” he said. “Not only am I leaving family, friends and a community I care deeply about, but also a job that has been incredibly rewarding, working for and with people that I love and respect, and whom I’m going to miss tremendously.”

Napa County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos said on Friday that there were seven finalists for the job chosen for interviews. The Board of Supervisors selected Alsop with input from department heads.

"His leadership style is collaborative," Ramos said. "He’s focused on team-building and really empowering those subject matter experts...He values creativity. And his track record shows that.”

Alsop’s proposed contract with Napa County calls for a base salary of $365,000 his first year and subsequent raises in keeping with county management employees.

Previous Napa County CEO Minh Tran earned a base salary of $311,352. Transparent California reports that Alsop for his Kern County job in 2021 had a base salary of $213,681, with “other pay” of $44,490.

Alsop's proposed Napa County contract also calls for the county to grant him a $75,000 no-interest loan to buy a local house. The county is to forgive the loan by an amount of $15,000 annually during his county employment. If he leaves county employment, the balance of the loan is due within 30 days.

Alsop is to receive $15,000 in relocation expenses. He is waiving a $5,000 hiring incentive, according to the proposed agreement.

He would have a term of three years, until Aug. 6, 2026. Unlike Tran’s contract, the Alsop agreement does not appear to have an automatic renewal. Tran’s contract assured Tran would always have several years remaining on his term if dismissed.

Instead, Alsop’s proposed contract calls for him to continue to serve as CEO and receive his salary after his term expires, until he is reappointed or until a successor is appointed by the Board of Supervisors. The exception is if he is dismissed earlier.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors dismissed Tran in July 2022. Supervisors said the reason wasn’t performance-related, but was because Tran was seeking employment elsewhere. Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison has served as interim CEO since then.

Supervisors didn’t want to search for a new CEO until newly elected Supervisors Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher took their seats in January.

Severance pay became an issue with Tran. Tran’s contract called for severance pay equaling 18 months of his salary, should he be terminated for non-performance reasons. The Board of Supervisors recently declared Tran ineligible for severance, claiming he had already accepted a job at Riverside County at the time of his dismissal. Tran has yet to respond.

The proposed Alsop contract calls for severance pay equaling 40 weeks of his salary or his weekly salary for the time he is unemployed, whichever is less.

Alsop also worked as a private government relations consultant in Washington D.C. after serving on the staffs of Rep. Stephen Horn and state Sen. Ken Maddy. He held government and public affairs positions at the Greater Bakersfield and Long Beach chambers of commerce and served as director of external affairs in the office of then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a county press release said.

During his Kern County tenure, he successfully navigated a fiscal emergency and addressed severe general and fire fund structural deficits. He led significant reform in employee compensation practices across multiple bargaining units, the press release said.

Also, he played a pivotal role in developing and constructing Kern County's first 150-bed homeless shelter, it said.

