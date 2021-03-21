Sacramento high school football player dies after collapsing at a game

A Sacramento high school football player has died after collapsing at a game this weekend, school district officials confirmed to the Sacramento Bee on Saturday evening.

Emmanuel Antwi, a senior lineman at Kennedy High, collapsed on the sideline Friday night and was taken to a hospital, the Bee reported.

Sacramento City Unified School District officials announced Saturday that Antwi died.

"Today, we learned that Emmanuel Antwi, a John F. Kennedy senior athlete, died after a medical emergency during Friday night's football game," the district said in a release. "We do not have many details to share beyond this. Our hearts go out to Emmanuel's family and our school community during this difficult time. We ask all to give them privacy and time for healing and comfort as they grieve."

The medical emergency occurred in the fourth quarter of Kennedy's season opener against Hiram Johnson.

The game was called off after Antwi collapsed, the Bee reported.