Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced Thursday the sentence of Marquez Jiron Thomas, 20, who pleaded no contest to six felony charges and two misdemeanors related to the sexual exploitation of two minors.
Superior Court Judge Mark Boessenecker sentenced Thomas to 10 years in state prison on Oct. 16. In addition, Thomas will have to register as a sex offender.
Thomas was convicted of two counts of pimping, two counts of pandering, inducing consent to sex by force or fear, stalking, unlawful sexual intercourse of a minor, and possession of child porn.
Thomas was convicted of trafficking of two 17-year-old high school students from Napa. In December of 2018 he acted as the victims’ declared “pimp” and arranged commercial sex work for them in multiple locations including Napa County, San Francisco, Daly City, and Reno, prosecutors said.
Defendant ordered the girls to engage in prostitution on the streets of San Francisco (commonly known as “the blade” or “track”) and in hotel rooms in various locations. Thomas also tried to recruit sex buyers for the minors by making online advertisements for them on websites commonly used for prostitution, the DA said.
It is believed that he met one of the victims via Instagram and then met the second victim through the first victim, prosecutors said.
The investigation in this case started after the victims’ families contacted the Napa Police Department when they noticed their daughters engaging in suspicious behavior, including recent trips to San Francisco. The investigation was then turned over to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
“This case shows that Napa County is not immune to the growing enterprise of child sex trafficking in our country," said Deputy District Attorney Taryn Hunter. "I hope this case also helps to dispel the common misconception that victims of sex trafficking are only runaways or otherwise at risk youth. The reality is that anyone with a smart phone or computer can meet a sex trafficker, even in their own home.”