Safe Harbor Wine Storage to grow in Napa airport area

Napa County has targeted its airport industrial area to take on more wine industry activities that would otherwise stress an already busy upvalley and that strategy is getting another boost.

Safe Harbor Wine Storage already has two facilities there. Last week, it secured Napa County Planning Commission approval for a third.

“This will concentrate the efforts of Safe Harbor into a very defined region of Napa airpark, where our employees can literally bike from one facility to the other,” Safe Harbor co-founder Scott McLeod said.

The first Safe Harbor facility dates back to 2007 and a second to 2013. Safe Harbor 3 is to be located on 12 acres along Devlin Road near Fagan Creek.

Commissioners unanimously approved Safe Harbor 3 to produce up to 850,000 gallons of wine annually. It will have two buildings, one 51,000 square feet and the other 17,000 square feet, plus outdoor covered work areas. There will be no tours or tastings at the wine production, bottling and storage facility.

“Conceptually, this is the kind of development the wine industry does need,” Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said.

Several clients wrote letters supporting the Safe Harbor expansion.