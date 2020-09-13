 Skip to main content
Safeway grocery store in American Canyon closed due to police activity

American Canyon Police announced the temporary closing of the Safeway supermarket at 103 W. American Canyon Road due to police activity early Sunday evening.

In a Facebook posting at 6:37 p.m., the department asked people to stay away from the area near the grocery. No further details were immediately given.

