Sage words from St. Helena centenarian on his birthday

ST. HELENA -- James “Jim” Watson has an easy laugh, which has kept him in good stead for the past century. On Thursday, Sept. 24, Watson celebrated his 100th birthday.

Three quotes from this centenarian:

First, how do you feel? “Well, I feel like I’m pretty old, but I can get older. I’m in fairly good shape, I have some problems, a little bit of arthritis and stuff but I’m fine.”

Second, advice on how to live for 100 years: “Maintain a decent living and don’t get carried away with booze or any other thing. Just maintain your calm and move ahead.”

Third, what else? “I have a little arthritis in my hand. I read the newspaper and pretty soon things are cramping up and I can’t hold the newspaper any more. Just wait an hour and I can do it again. I feel pretty good.”

Watson was sitting in an easy chair in his home on Mee Lane. Next to him was his wife of 73 years, Margaret, who was dozing during the interview. (After all, it was not her 100th birthday!)