Sage words from St. Helena centenarian on his birthday

ST. HELENA -- James “Jim” Watson has an easy laugh, which has kept him in good stead for the past century. On Thursday, Sept. 24, Watson celebrated his 100th birthday.
Three quotes from this centenarian:
First, how do you feel? “Well, I feel like I’m pretty old, but I can get older. I’m in fairly good shape, I have some problems, a little bit of arthritis and stuff but I’m fine.”
Second, advice on how to live for 100 years: “Maintain a decent living and don’t get carried away with booze or any other thing. Just maintain your calm and move ahead.”
Third, what else? “I have a little arthritis in my hand. I read the newspaper and pretty soon things are cramping up and I can’t hold the newspaper any more. Just wait an hour and I can do it again. I feel pretty good.”
Watson was sitting in an easy chair in his home on Mee Lane. Next to him was his wife of 73 years, Margaret, who was dozing during the interview. (After all, it was not her 100th birthday!)
When asked about his exercise regime, Watson said, “I walk a little bit, not too much, but now that the weather is better, I’ll get out there some more. I just keep moving around the house and the yard,” but he added, “It’s too hard for me to do any good yard work or anything. The kids will have to do that.”
The “kids” are the Rev. Wendy Watson, retired but part of St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church; Sally Kimsey, the Valley Vet, who is semi-retired in Pope Valley; and Matthew Watson, retired from IBM. Of Kimsey, Watson said, “She’s a very popular vet in Pope Valley. She has a good way about her, with people as well as dogs and pets.”
Matthew is the youngest of the three. After graduating from UC Davis in Civil Engineering, Matthew worked for IBM until his retirement. Both father and son share a love of golf and Watson said he played a lot of golf after he retired at age 60 in 1980. (He retired as manager of a paper company in Emeryville.) At his best, his handicap was a 4 and he admits he was a good golfer, having been a champion at Tilden Golf Course for three years.
After moving to St. Helena, both he and Margaret played golf at Meadowood and Watson was champion “for a while.” Today, though, he admits Matthew is “a much better golfer than I was.”
In the Napa Valley
The Watsons came to the Napa Valley in the late 1970s, buying 12 acres of vineyard land from their neighbor and having a builder, their friend, David Calkins, build their house on Mee Lane. It was a busy time for the Watsons as Margaret was working for the Carter administration in Washington, D.C.
Although she graduated from UC Berkeley in 1944, Margaret stayed home to take care of their three children. When the three were raised, Margaret went back to school and earned her master’s degree in social work, said her daughter, Wendy.
“She was a social worker in community organizations and was hired by UC Berkeley to write the report that led to the implementation of Title IX,” which prohibits sex discrimination in education programs, Watson said. “She got an award for that,” and an original cartoon by Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Paul Conrad of the Los Angeles Times. It’s framed and proudly displayed in the Watsons’ living room.
After returning to the Napa Valley, Margaret was the director of housing for Napa city and county for about 10 years.
Watson credits his wife as the one who figured out how they could move out of Berkeley, where they had lived for 30 years.
Working with Keith Bowers, a farm advisor for UC Cooperative Extension, Margaret figured out that they needed some property that would pay for the taxes. Bowers found the property on Mee Lane and the Watsons bought the 12-acre property for $115,000 in 1975. They grew Merlot and Chardonnay grapes, selling them to different people throughout the years. They sold the vineyard a decade ago.
Growing up
Jim Watson was born in Montana and in 1925, the family went to Chile, South America, because Watson’s father was a mining engineer with Anaconda Copper Mining Company. For the next six years, the family lived in Chile, but moved to Pasadena and Long Beach and finally to the Bay Area, living in boarding houses while the three boys attended school. Watson graduated from Berkeley High in 1939 and spent a year at the University of California at Berkeley.
“In 1941, I could see the war was coming, so I joined the American Field Service, which is an outfit of volunteer ambulance drivers,” Watson said. “We left for the Middle East in the middle of 1941” on a British troop ship out of Halifax, Nova Scotia. “We zigzagged across the Atlantic to South Africa and then went to India.”
They ended up in Cairo, Egypt. He formed life-long friendships with two AFS workers, Bob Murphy and Doug Atwood.
Their adventures include being sent to the North African front, where the British were fighting German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel. Watson also served in the Battle of Tobruk and the First Battle of El Alamein.
After their year-long contract was up, each of the three went their separate ways.
Murphy went to the United States, where he became a doctor. Atwood stayed with the field service “all of his life and did good deeds,” Watson said. Watson got a job with the U.S. government in Eritrea, East Africa, where he was in charge of the paint and oil department at an arsenal at Asmara, Eritrea.
After a year, he boarded another ship for a long trip back to the United States and California. On the ship were German prisoners, who were all anxious to get to California “to be in the sun,” Watson said. “They liked the way Americans treated prisoners, compared to where they were from.”
Getting off the ship in 1943, Watson was met by FBI agents, who told him he hadn’t registered for the draft. (He was too young when he left for the AFS.) “They told me I had two weeks to get into the service,” Watson said, so he joined the Marines, where he hoped he would get into battle. Much to his consternation, he was sent to school to learn about radios and radar. “I served on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific, fixing planes.”
One of his memories was casting his first vote. “I was on the carrier in the Pacific and Franklin Roosevelt was president. It was my first vote and I voted for FDR on his fourth term,” Watson said.
The centenarian has voted Democratic ever since. “I’m a liberal Democrat, so I want Biden to win. I hope he wins big,” although he admits, “I think we’re going to have a lot of grief over the election. I don’t think Trump’s gonna disappear willingly. There’s so much cheating going on, with the manipulation of votes and all that.”
