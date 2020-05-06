Sales at 2 Napa mom-and-pop hardware stores surge during pandemic

People may have less patience to wait in line to get into Home Depot and then wait in line again to check out, he said.

Waiting costs money, he said. For example, if a contractor has to wait for 45 minutes in a line at Home Depot and has got two to three employees waiting for those supplies at a job site, “that’s costing the contractor a lot of money in lost wages.”

Contractors and other shoppers are going to shops where they don’t have to wait, said Clark. At his Ace stores, “We’re not so overwhelmed with people that we have to make them wait outside.”

“Instead of waiting in line, you come over here and get your stuff and leave,” said Clark.

It’s also possible that Amazon shipping delays are driving increased sales at Ace.

“Our online orders increased 10-fold, easily.” Many items “you can get it the next day here,” he said.

That doesn’t mean he’s got an Aladdin’s cave of toilet paper and face masks. Just like many other stores in the area, toilet paper, masks and wipes are hard to come by at Ace as well.

However, “The everyday Joe Blow stuff is coming in. And we’re selling it. Thank god for that.”