Sales at 2 Napa mom-and-pop hardware stores surge during pandemic

The past two months have been quite the roller coaster ride for Dick Clark and his two Napa Ace hardware stores.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit and Napa County’s shelter-in-place order was issued, business completely fell off, said Clark.
“It was like somebody turned out the lights,” said the business owner. To keep the doors open, Clark said he was forced to temporarily cut business and employee hours.
But then something else happened. The longer the shelter-in-place order has continued, “the busier we have gotten,” he said.
Right now, business “is off the hook,” he said. Fortunately for him, hardware stores are classified by Napa County as an essential business. “I’m very, very lucky to be open,” said Clark.
His customers seem to agree. During recent visits to both the Lincoln Avenue and downtown Ace stores, a steady stream of customers came and went. Shoppers stood near floor stickers advocating social distancing while two cashiers busily tallied sales.
What’s selling?
“You name it,” said Clark. “Round the house stuff, potting soil, drip systems …paint is going crazy, gardening, everyday hardware.... I’ve sold stuff that’s been sitting in the stores for years. It’s all flying out of here.”
Tom Rossi of Napa visited the Lincoln Avenue Ace looking for a certain garden hose.
“I wouldn’t go to any other” such store, he said. “You get more service here” than in big box hardware stores like Home Depot, said Rossi.
Joyce Brown of Napa came to Ace to buy a pump for a water fountain.
“They’re great,” she said of the Ace employees. “Any time I need something, I call and they’ve got it. I’ve always been able to find what I need.”
Jack Sakazaki of Napa said she shops at the Lincoln Avenue Ace because it’s convenient. Since the shelter-in-place began, “I’m here a couple times a week,” he admitted.
Clark said he thinks business has increased for a variety of reasons.
Many nurseries are closed or operating with limits, Home Depot has long lines and other such suppliers have cut back on days of operation.
Those currently sheltering-in-place “have cabin fever,” said Clark. And they want to do something -- anything -- to stay busy. “They’re bored to death,” so they tell themselves, “I’ll go fix that today. And they feel good” about getting something done, Clark said.
People may have less patience to wait in line to get into Home Depot and then wait in line again to check out, he said.
Waiting costs money, he said. For example, if a contractor has to wait for 45 minutes in a line at Home Depot and has got two to three employees waiting for those supplies at a job site, “that’s costing the contractor a lot of money in lost wages.”
Contractors and other shoppers are going to shops where they don’t have to wait, said Clark. At his Ace stores, “We’re not so overwhelmed with people that we have to make them wait outside.”
“Instead of waiting in line, you come over here and get your stuff and leave,” said Clark.
It’s also possible that Amazon shipping delays are driving increased sales at Ace.
“Our online orders increased 10-fold, easily.” Many items “you can get it the next day here,” he said.
That doesn’t mean he’s got an Aladdin’s cave of toilet paper and face masks. Just like many other stores in the area, toilet paper, masks and wipes are hard to come by at Ace as well.
However, “The everyday Joe Blow stuff is coming in. And we’re selling it. Thank god for that.”
He also thinks that these days fewer people want to be confined in a store with dozens and dozens of other shoppers.
“That doesn’t exist here,” said Clark. “We don’t get those swarms of shoppers.”
On top of all of that, during a time when thousands of Napans have lost their jobs, Ace Hardware is hiring. For any small business owner, this would all be fantastic news.
Clark said he doesn’t want to celebrate a global pandemic for being good for business. And he thinks of the many other such mom and pop stores and restaurants that are suffering.
He fears that the longer the shelter-in-place lasts, the more those small and independent businesses won’t make it.
Clark says the number one question he gets is “How long is this going to last?”
His answer is the same: “I don’t know. I hope not too much longer.”
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.