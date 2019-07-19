Fresh pavement, new wheelchair ramps and automatic traffic-signal management are among the fixes to Napa streets set to be covered by sales tax revenue over the next 12 months.
City officials are targeting portions of Trower Avenue and Trancas Street for funds from Measure T, the voter-approved half-cent sales tax that took effect a year ago to bolster road upkeep across Napa County. The city stands to gain about $8 million for road improvements, 40 percent of the total revenue countywide, during the fiscal year that began July 1 – the second year of Measure T, which replaced an expired flood-control tax of the same size.
Under a revised five-year work plan the City Council approved this week, local projects scheduled through June 2020 will include paving work on Trower, on Napa’s north side, from Linda Vista Avenue to Dry Creek Road and from Jefferson Street east to Vintage High School.
Surface grinding and overlaying also will take place on four-lane Trancas – north Napa’s main retail and commercial artery – on the heavily traveled section connecting Jefferson with Highway 29.
This section of Trancas serves several shopping areas, gas stations, restaurants and Napa’s main post office. Paving work will take place mainly at night in an effort to keep driveways and business entrances open during construction, the city Public Works department said this spring.
Elsewhere, other Napa streets will not receive fresh coats of asphalt but instead receive new or improved traffic signals. Measure T funds will pay for replacement stoplights at the Main Street-Lincoln Avenue intersection, and an automated traffic-management system will use information from existing roadside sensors to adjust signal timing and minimize delays.
Streets in the residential Westwood area are set to receive repairs to curbs, gutters and wheelchair ramps at crossings, a sequel to paving work in the neighborhood that marked the first year of sales tax-supported road upkeep.
In the coming years, Napa’s work plan includes road surfacing on Soscol Avenue and Westwood in 2020-21, followed by Jefferson, Coombs Street and Redwood Road in 2021-22 and Lincoln Avenue and Freeway Drive in 2022-23, among other projects.
Cities seeking Measure T funds must calculate their spending on road upkeep between 2007 and 2010 and then keep to that level in future years, and document their use of sales tax revenue in five-year work plans filed with the Napa Valley Transportation Authority.