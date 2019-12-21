With her husband out of work since January, Maria Ceja of Napa said Christmas would have been a much leaner affair this year without the help of the Salvation Army and others local organizations that banded together on Saturday to distribute food and toys to hundreds of Napa County families in need.
“I'm happy that there are toys for my kids,” said the mother of three (ages 15, 12 and 7), who qualified for the event for the past three holiday seasons. “There would be no toys, otherwise.”
Hundreds of volunteers from a variety of organizations and agencies collected tons of toys and packed up more than 1,600 food boxes containing about 35 pounds of edibles over the past couple of weeks to distribute to a consortium of agencies countywide, said 25-year Salvation Army volunteer and holiday assistance event organizer Nancy Christiansen.
Some 2,000 children from the Napa area will benefit from the program this year, including approximately 720 families representing 1,100 children who were at Saturday’s event at Napa County Airport, Christiansen said.
A hanger at the Napa County Airport served as Santa's warehouse this weekend as a long line of parents waited to enter to select gifts for their children. The walls of the hanger were wrapped like gifts, and the tables inside were piled with toys. The gifts were organized by age and gender appropriateness, size and value to expedite the process.
Volunteers, many of them members of local youth sports teams, accompanied each parent and explained they were allowed to get one large and one small gift for each child registered, as well as one puzzle, one game, two books, an arts & craft project and one plush animal per family. Volunteers also helped each recipient to their car and wished them a Merry Christmas.
Children were not allowed to enter the hanger, organizer and 25-year Salvation Army volunteer Nancy Christiansen said. “It would be chaos.”
Volunteer Lauren Moss, 17, said she can see the logic of this approach.
“I was expecting there to be kids here, but I think it’s better that Santa gets to choose,” she said.
Salvation Army volunteer Jerry Hasser described the warehouse as “an overwhelming sight. It looks like someone took a Toys R Us store, shook it, and it all ended up here. It’s pretty beautiful.”
Those waiting in line, taking their turn passing through the area, pre-registered last month, providing proof of need, residency and ages of children.
Dayana Cureas of Napa said she’s come to the event for the past five years to find gifts for her three children, ages 5, 7 and 10.
“I couldn’t find the treasure chest at the store, but they had it here, and my child wanted that,” she said. “I’m so happy. I got crafts for my daughter. We wouldn’t have a real Christmas without this.”
Though the Salvation Army has been organizing the annual event for more than 50 years, about a decade ago, the effort was combined locally with Toys For Tots, Catholic Charities, Queen of the Valley Medical Center and other organizations to form a countywide coalition, Christiansen said.
“American Canyon Family Resource Center, Calistoga and St. Helena get toys and food from us for about 300 families,” she said. “Toys 4 Tots were very generous with us, giving about 100 boxes of toys collected from all over, including at various organizations, corporations, offices, Walmart, the fire department and others,” Christiansen said. “I could not have done this without my team.”
Ren Lange, a 36-year-old construction worker from Napa, was volunteering for the first time this year at the book table.
“It’s a good cause,” he said. “My girlfriend helps organize donations at the school she teaches at. It’s fun and well organized, and I’m impressed with people’s generosity.”
Flo Robinson has volunteered annually for many years, the last three at the local event. She said it took volunteers hundreds of hours to pull Saturday’s event together.
“I just love the energy; working with the volunteers who are so happy to help,” she said. “And the people – we make them so happy, you can see it in their faces, and we know we’re making the children happy.”
Megan Dominici of Napa said she thinks the volunteers may get as much out of the event as its beneficiaries.
“It makes Christmas for us,” said Dominici, Justin-Siena High School director of outreach and member of a service group called GIGG – the God Is Good Group. “Doing this is the real meaning of Christmas, and we have fun, so we come back every year.”
