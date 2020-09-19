Salvation Army helping feed evacuees from Northern California fires

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army is now providing at least 2,700 meals per day across eight cities to wildfire evacuees in Northern California, including 146 meals daily to those staying in Napa motels, the organization reported.

The Salvation Army is working with the state, counties and other relief organizations like the American Red Cross to serve evacuees who have been placed in hotels due to COVID-19 restrictions which do not allow for large community style shelters. Currently, the Salvation Army is are providing meals to evacuees placed in 45 hotels.

Disaster relief agencies are working with California and Oregon to place wildfire evacuees at area hotels in Northern California. The Salvation Army of Redding is currently providing 1,200 meals per day to evacuees at eight hotels in Yreka. In Roseville and Sacramento, the nonprofit is providing a total of 468 meals per day to evacuees placed in 12 hotels.

The Salvation Army relies on donations to operate. At this time, it is only accepting monetary gifts. By calling 1-888-SA-HELP1 you can find information on how to donate or find out where The Salvation Army is serving. This information is also available at gosalarmy.org.