The Salvation Army said it is serving more than 2,200 meals daily at five shelters for evacuees from the Kincade Fire.
When the Kincade Fire broke out early Friday morning, the nonprofit activated additional corps to respond to the disaster. Corps from Auburn, Napa (including those from the Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy), Oroville, Petaluma, Redding, Roseville, San Rafael, Santa Rosa, and Solano County, and volunteers are serving meals to thousands of evacuees.
Locally, meals are being served at shelters at Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St., Napa; Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa; Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy., Napa; Marin County Fairgrounds in San Rafael, and the Petaluma Veterans Center.
Meals served at 8 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m.
The Salvation Army said is only taking monetary donations at this time for those looking for a way to help with the disaster response. They can give at www.kincaderesponse.org.