Salvation Army steps up supplying meals during Napa's fire emergency

The Salvation Army's Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy has stepped up to feed firefighters and evacuees from the LNU Lightning Complex fires.
On Friday, the team prepared over 1,300 meals for firefighters, evacuees and families still struggling to make ends meet due to COVID-19, the Salvation Army reported. As of Sunday, these trainees had prepared 4,400 meals during the week-long fires.
“It is thanks to the hard work of the staff, students, and alumni of our Culinary Arts Academy that we were able to gear up from 150 per day to 500+ when COVID-19 forced dozens of Napans into emergency shelters beginning in April,” said Lt. Roger McCort, Salvation Army Napa.
Challenged by these August fires, the students have stepped up production even more, he said.
The Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy is a four-month program designed to help those who have overcome addiction and homelessness, gain the skills, confidence and experience they need to secure jobs in the culinary arts field. Graduates have gone on to work in award winning restaurants in the Napa Valley and beyond. Over the past five months, they’ve earned extra experience preparing meals for families impacted by the current pandemic.
Today, the Salvation Army of Napa is serving at 6 different sites in response to the LNU Lightning Complex, including Napa County Sheriff’s Emergency Operations and four hotels.
The public can receive meal assistance at the evacuation center located at Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St., Napa, the Salvation Army said.
The Salvation Army seeks the help and support of the community to continue serving those in need. By calling 1-888-SA-HELP1 you can find information on how to donate or find out where The Salvation Army is serving. This information is also available at gosalarmy.org.
