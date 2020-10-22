Salvation Army's Napa kitchen feeds local residents in crisis

“We can elevate what we do which hopefully helps people realize there are people who care about them," he said. Everyone deserves to have a nice meal, he said. And Salvation Army is providing it.

“When a disaster is going on, people have enough other stuff to worry about,” said McCort. They’re overwhelmed. They’re dealing with trauma.

“If we can feed them, it takes a lot off their plate. It’s worth doing,” he said.

On a visit to the central kitchen on Thursday morning, chefs and students were chopping onions (without a tear in sight), mixing a giant container of homemade meatloaf, cooking bacon strips for lunch, slicing up chicken breasts and making a demi-glace sauce.

Meals include anything from roasted chicken to pork loin, roasted vegetables, lasagnas, enchiladas, shepherd’s pie, rice and pasta. Breakfasts are more than just granola bars and cold cereal. “It’s a complete meal,” said Fields.

On the days the kitchen serves sandwiches, this isn’t a slice of white bread with cheap cold cuts.

Instead, “We do deli sandwiches with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles, two different types of meat, potato salad or a green salad.”