Salvation Army's Napa kitchen feeds local residents in crisis

One of Napa’s busiest kitchens isn’t a sit down, “may I take your order” kind of place. There are no linens, printed menus or candy mints.
Yet for the past 220 days (and counting) this kitchen has cooked and made 107,215 (and counting) meals for locals. One day, they made more than 4,000.
It’s the Salvation Army Napa Corps and for more than seven months, its central kitchen chefs and staffers have made tens of thousands of breakfasts, lunches and dinners for those impacted by COVID-19 or wildfires.
“We have built a whole new model for providing meals during disasters which made it possible to serve such large numbers smoothly and well,” said Capt. Roger McCort of The Salvation Army Napa Corps.
Working with Salvation Army Culinary Program Director Paul Fields, Napa County, Napa Valley restaurants and community partners, their goal is “to make sure no one goes hungry during these times of extreme stress,” said McCort.
“Any time people are displaced, we are the first call that (the county) makes,” said Fields.
At its peak, the Salvation Army was providing meals for 22 different locations. That includes people who are guaranteed due to COVID-19, those evacuated due to fires, homeless residents and others in need. Today, the nonprofit continues to provide meals to eight locations, including the SpringHill Suites, the Westin Verasa, the RiverPointe Napa Valley, a COVID-19 shelter and the winter homeless shelter.
Meals are prepared fresh on-site, placed into clamshell containers and delivered by drivers from The Vine prior to each breakfast, lunch and dinner. Recipients are not asked to pay for the meals they receive.
Today, the Salvation Army kitchen is averaging more than 1,800 meals a week. During non-pandemic, non-emergency times, they’d usually make about 600 meals a week.
This is more than just a quickie sandwich or reheated plate of spaghetti.
Students and alumni of the Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy are trained to high standards, said Fields. These workers often go on to work in top notch Napa Valley and other high end restaurants.
The Salvation Army receives some funding from the county and state to provide disaster response meals.
But in large part, the effort is funded by donors, said McCort.
“We’ve always done disasters,” said McCort. “It’s part of the DNA of the organization.”
However, the typical disaster response meal is usually served from a canteen or mobile food truck. That kind of food is meant to be eaten, not necessarily savored.
But at the Salvation Army Culinary Academy, “the people here push a little harder,” said McCort. “Instead of getting a limp warmed up hot dog, you’re getting chicken Marsala with polenta. Costwise it comes out the same but we put out more complicated meals,” he said.
“We can elevate what we do which hopefully helps people realize there are people who care about them," he said. Everyone deserves to have a nice meal, he said. And Salvation Army is providing it.
“When a disaster is going on, people have enough other stuff to worry about,” said McCort. They’re overwhelmed. They’re dealing with trauma.
“If we can feed them, it takes a lot off their plate. It’s worth doing,” he said.
On a visit to the central kitchen on Thursday morning, chefs and students were chopping onions (without a tear in sight), mixing a giant container of homemade meatloaf, cooking bacon strips for lunch, slicing up chicken breasts and making a demi-glace sauce.
Meals include anything from roasted chicken to pork loin, roasted vegetables, lasagnas, enchiladas, shepherd’s pie, rice and pasta. Breakfasts are more than just granola bars and cold cereal. “It’s a complete meal,” said Fields.
On the days the kitchen serves sandwiches, this isn’t a slice of white bread with cheap cold cuts.
Instead, “We do deli sandwiches with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles, two different types of meat, potato salad or a green salad.”
It’s important to realize that for some people, this meal “is the only consistent thing they have that day,” McCort said. Sure, they could serve hot dogs and hamburgers, “but we try to make something to take their mind off of what they are going through at that time.”
“We’re trying to change the way that disasters are approached. Instead of opening cans and heating things up, we’re trying to create a central kitchen and do menus and elevate the disaster response for meals.”
“It’s exciting and it’s rewarding,” said Fields.
