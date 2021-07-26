 Skip to main content
Sam Jones joins the Napa Valley Register as wine industry reporter

Sam Jones

Sam Jones is the Napa Valley Register's wine industry reporter. You may reach her at (707) 256-2221 or sjones@napanews.com.

 Sean Scully, Register

This week, Sam Jones is joining the Napa Valley Register to cover the local wine industry.

Jones graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s journalism school, and has since been reporting in the Midwest.

There, she wrote about the food and arts scene for Madison Magazine, and covered local politics and people for the Crow River News newspaper based out of Osseo, Minn. She is now looking forward to building relationships with those in the Napa community, and will soak up all she can about the wine industry in the process.

Jones also hopes to add to the Register’s human interest coverage, as she loves meeting new people and bringing their vibrant stories to life.

Jones can be reached at sjones@napanews.com or via phone call at (707) 256-2221.

