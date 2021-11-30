Samie Hartley named interim editor of the Napa Valley Register

Napa Valley Publishing has named Samie Hartley as interim editor, replacing Sean Scully, who left the job effective Nov. 30 after more than seven years.

Hartley will run daily operations at the Napa Valley Register and assist the editors of the Weekly Calistogan and St. Helena Star.

She has been the online editor at the Register since 2014. Previously she did a six-year stint at the Brentwood Press in Contra Costa County, where she started out as a reporter and finished her tenure as associate editor.

Meanwhile, Napa Valley Publishing is actively recruiting for a permanent editor and director of news content.