Side by Side is the new name for Sunny Hills Services, a San Anselmo-based nonprofit that has served vulnerable youth and their families for 123 years.
CEO Mary Denton made the announcement Monday in an email newsletter, which states that the name change has been a long time coming. The nonprofit operates out of offices at 300 Sunny Hills Drive in San Anselmo.
"The name 'Sunny Hills' is well-known in Marin County, but in the surrounding counties we serve, we were lesser known," Denton said. "We wanted a name to better reflect the nature of our work and the relationship that we have with our clients."
She said after speaking with staff and clients, it became evident that for those involved, "they experienced a journey side by side."
Last year, the nonprofit opened its ReStart program in San Anselmo for youth ages 13 to 17 struggling with substance abuse. It's a 10-bed, co-ed residential program providing 30 to 60 days of treatment. The program also offers an after-school treatment for youths. It's a 20-hour-a-week program, providing up to 90 days of treatment.
The program started because "there was very clear need in the community" for youth substance abuse services, Denton said.
"We've really evolved," she said. "I'd like to see us continue to be responsive to what the needs are in our community."
That, paired with a recent expansion of services to Napa County, made it necessary to adopt a name that expressed the mission of the nonprofit and how it aligns with the community it serves, said Peter Breen, the nonprofit's board president.
"Our name paints the picture of what we do, and that's really important," he said. "We walk with you, side by side with the kids we are serving. We don't push from behind, or pull them forward from ahead, we walk with them."
Side by Side, which opened in 1895 as a Presbyterian orphanage, serves about 2,000 children annually and operates with 119 staffers on a $12.9 million budget with programs in Marin, Alameda, Sonoma and Napa counties.
The nonprofit offers programs and services related to behavioral and mental health, early intervention, LGBTQ, substance abuse, therapeutic housing, special education and youth justice.
More information is at sidebysideyouth.org.