San Francisco and San Mateo counties stop supplying vaccine to company allegedly giving doses out of turn

He added, "That is not to say that bad actors can't get away with doing bad things."

Two One Medical employees were terminated for "inappropriate use of a vaccine," Diamond said, declining to provide details.

According to a statement from One Medical, 96% of people vaccinated by the company had documentation proving their eligibility, while 4% were vaccinated to avoid wasting doses.

The statement said the company routinely turns people away without the necessary documentation.

In San Mateo County, education officials reported that One Medical had vaccinated people before they were eligible under the state and county's tiered system.

Public health officials decided to sever ties with One Medical after an investigation revealed the company had vaccinated 70 ineligible people.

Diamond called the situation "one of the most unfortunate things that's happened in our experience with vaccine allocation or administration."

He said some teachers had been informed by a school superintendent that they were eligible and received the shot after showing an email from the superintendent.