San Francisco Zoo announces naming contest for newborn prairie dogs

SAN FRANCISCO — Four baby prairie dogs recently born at the San Francisco Zoo have yet to be named and zoo officials announced Thursday they're holding a contest to name them.
Zoo officials are looking for spring-themed names for the contest and those who choose the winning names will win an annual family membership or a membership renewal.
The prairie dogs were born about six weeks ago and recently emerged from their burrows.
Prairie dogs are born hairless with their eyes closed and they stay underground for about six weeks before coming to the surface, according to zoo officials.
By the time they surface, the pups have grown hair and are ready to eat grass and greens.
Prairie dogs are known for giving each other prairie dog kisses, a greeting that allows them to determine whether they belong to each other's social groups.
Prairie dogs, which are rodents and not related to dogs, are native to central and western North America.
Those interested in naming the pups can visit http://www.sfzoo.org/special-events/name-our-prairie-dog-pups.