SAN FRANCISCO — Sprout, Radish, Walnut and Meadow - those are the winning names in an online contest to provide monikers for four eight-week-old prairie dog pups at the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens.
Almost 700 submissions over a two-week period yielded more than 2,700 suggested names, inspired by everything from various types of plants and flowers to Game of Thrones characters.
The prairie dog pups, whose genders have not yet been determined, can be seen at the prairie dog exhibit inside the zoo's Exploration Zone.
The zoo is located at the intersection of Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in San Francisco.